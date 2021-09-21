FASTER USA 2002 HONDA CR250R REBUILD UPDATE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

Our Faster USA 2002 CR250R build is another project that got put on hold due to the Covid-19 plandemic but is now back in full swing. On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal we give you a behind the scenes look at the progress made on this build and a glimpse of what it will look like when it’s completed. Don’t miss the exclusive link at the bottom of this post to our 2021 Yamaha YZ300 project with Fasthouse and Trevor Stewart .

The engine was cleaned up externally using a Vapor Honing Technologies VH800 blast cabinet and rebuilt internally using a Garage Buddy complete rebuild kit from Wiseco. All the new bolts on the engine you see are from Specbolt.

Faster USA anodized a set of their CNC machined billet aluminum hubs and spoke nipples black to match the black Excel rims. Maxxis tires will be mounted at a later date to finish up the build.

Ride JBI handled all the suspension needs on this build and trust us there was a lot of TLC needed.

Nothing looks better on a two-stroke than a cone pipe. This Scalvini Racing system also has a carbon fiber silencer attached to it. Yes Rekluse makes a clutch for this machine as well. Those Nikel Würks bolts really make this engine stand out.

Here it is all bolted together just waiting on graphics from the crew at Decal Works and a set of Maxxis tires.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

The Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke has got to be one of the most commonly modified machines on the planet. This is true for multiple reasons: the bike hasn’t changed much in the last decade, and just about every aftermarket company makes products for it. Kenny Alexander and the crew at Fasthouse arranged a Yamaha YZ250 build for Trevor Stewart to ride at this year’s Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championship just days before the event. With minimal time, performance was the main priority; the bling factor was put on the back-burner.