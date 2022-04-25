FAST LANE! LAYNE MICHAEL WINS TRACK 93 SPRINT ENDURO

REPORT AND PHOTOS: SHAN MOORE

AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael claimed his first overall victory of the season at round six of the US Sprint Enduro Series at Track 93 in Fairmont, West Virginia, beating out series point leader Josh Toth by just over eight seconds after two days and 12 tests of racing.

On Saturday, it was pretty much back and forth between Michael and Toth, with Michael getting the upper hand by a couple of seconds in the cross test, while Toth would have a two-second edge in the enduro test. Amazingly, Toth nearly hit a deer in the second enduro test and went down, losing eight seconds to Michael. But then came back in the final enduro test to out-pace Michael by nine seconds, leaving the two riders with less than two seconds separating them at the end of the day.

Coastal Racing GasGas’ Ryder Lafferty made a rare sprint series appearance at the West Virginia event and came away with fourth in the Pro division and fifth overall. Lafferty decided to race a 350 instead of his 250 in preparation for an upcoming national enduro. RPM Racing KTM’s Angus Riordan had his best weekend of the season and came away with sixth overall and second in the Pro 2 division.

On Sunday, Michael was able to pick up a little speed in the enduro test, which was the difference in the two days, and the overall. With two rounds remaining in the series, Toth still holds a comfortable lead in the chase to the championship, meaning that Michael would need to win all four remaining days.

OVERALL RESULTS