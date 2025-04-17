FANTIC BIKES ARE COMING TO THE UNITED STATES!

A NEW MANUFACTURER OFFERING BIKES IN THE USA!

Fantic Motors has announced that they will be bringing two models to the United States for sale. A 300cc off-road two stroke and 250 off-road four stroke. That’s exciting news in the off-road industry! It’s never a bad day when a new bike comes to market and gives riders more options to choose from. In this video we share all the details and some information on each motorcycle. We are hoping to get our hands on these bikes and do a complete test for you.

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

ARVE

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

edit