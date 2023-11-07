FANTIC ANNOUNCES ALL NEW FUEL INJECTED 300CC TWO-STROKE: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

Fantic Motors has finally announced that their long awaited XE300 fuel injected two-stroke production models will be available later this year. The machine will still feature lots of Yamaha two-stroke parts like the frame, swingarm and suspension components so it’s not very likely we will see this machine imported into the US market.

We have seen versions of this fuel injected , electric start engine for the last three years.The first time appearing at the EICMA motorcycle show. Sometimes fitted with a carburetor like the version Albin Norrbin who took the J2 Junior World Championship this season. ISDE winner and Italian champion Davide Guarneri has been a big part in the development of the XE300 fuel injected version.

The XE300 2-stroke Minarelli engine is said to be Euro5 compliant, fuel injected, has an electric start and will be on the market by the end of 2023 . Fantic says the XE300 is:

“Dedicated to uncompromising performance thanks to the best-performing 300cc engine on the market and a revolutionary cooling system”.

Fantic also said the goal from the start was to build:

“Extremely high-performing engine, guarantees great power, but a regular and full torque curve at all speeds” and with “a revolutionary cooling system”.

The engine development has been focused around a Dell’Orto electronic, double injector system to create an engine that Fantic wanted to produce strong power but maintaining ride-ability as the key goal.

Naturally the rest of the bike is the same specification as all Fantic models which means the Yamaha aluminium semi-dual cradle frame, Kayaba suspension, Nissin brakes and Arrow exhaust system.

The electric starter is designed in-house in Italy by Minarelli too and the new bike also has a hydraulic clutch.

As you can see in the image above Fantic has also developed a multi-level traction control system to help tame that 300 power in different conditions and for different riding needs which is adjustable via a handlebar map switch.

Fantic say it produces “compliant power” but maintains the Euro5 standards with the electronic exhaust valve helping produce a consistant torque curve at every speed and through each gear – though it remains the five-speed transmission as per the original equipment from Yamaha.

The oil and gas filler caps sit up top of the tank together for easy access and match the ergonomic design of the Fantic plastics.