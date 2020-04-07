ERZBERG CANCELED

Round three of the 2020 WESS Enduro World Championship, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in Austria, is now cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Following extensive discussions, WESS Promotion GmbH were informed by event organisers Erzbergrodeo GmbH that the 26th edition of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, scheduled for June 11-14, will sadly not take place during 2020.

Regarded as one of the world’s premier off-road motorcycle competitions, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo annually attracts 1,800 riders from 40 nations. In total, up to 6,000 people including competitors and their families, staff and media populate the Iron Giant during the four days of racing. Concluding with the iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo hard enduro, the event also hosts more than 35,000 spectators throughout the near-weeklong festival of Enduro in Eisenerz, Austria.



Red Bull Erzbergrodeo attracts up to 1,800 competitors annually – © Future7Media

The cancellation follows a recent decision made by the Austrian government. While they intend to ease certain restrictions regarding their COVID-19 lockdown measures, no mass-gathering events will be permitted until July at the earliest. Event organisers had hoped that Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, one of Austria’s most prestigious events, would run in 2020, but it is not possible to do so on a rescheduled date.

This information follows the postponement of Extreme XL Lagares to October 2-4 and the cancellation of Trefle Lozerien AMV on May 21-23 due to COVID-19. WESS Promotion GmbH are in daily contact with all WESS Enduro World Championship event organisers and are monitoring the situation regards any further possible disruption to the current schedule.

Winfried Kerschhaggl – WESS Enduro World Championship Series Manager: “Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is a highlight of the WESS Enduro World Championship, so this news will come as a disappointment to many. An event known the world over, it built and defined many of world’s top Enduro riders, while also providing an incredible challenge for thousands of amateur competitors. But these are unprecedented times we are currently in. Maintaining the health and safety of not only all those planning to attend, but of those who live in Eisenerz and its surrounding area is paramount. We thank Erzbergrodeo GmbH for their tireless efforts in trying to make this year’s race happen and look forward with great anticipation to what Red Bull Erzbergrodeo will bring in 2021.”

Karl Katoch – Erzbergrodeo GmbH – “Sadly, not even the great Iron Giant herself could yield the coronavirus pandemic. Confirming the cancellation of this year’s Red Bull Erzbergrodeo has been an incredibly difficult and emotional decision to make, but also the right one to take at this time. We’re living through a global pandemic and it’s not only international Enduro racing that is affected. While the current restrictions to mass gathering events ultimately prevented us from running, the health and safety of everyone is the most important thing and so racing must take second place. Since 1995 we have witnessed incredible heroics from the best riders in the world to many, many hobby riders testing themselves on the world’s toughest Enduro. We are already motivated for the second half of this year that will allow us to plan for 2021 and will create something very special indeed and for sure more historic moments in Enduro. Until then stay safe.”

Photo credit: Future7Media