DYLAN FERRANDIS OUT FOR LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS OPENER

Defending AMA National 450 Champion Dylan Ferrandis will not line up for the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway this weekend. He announced via social media that a thumb injury requires immediate attention otherwise the consequences could be dire. Here’s what he said on Instagram:

“Unfortunately I had a small crash Tuesday and I hurt my left thumb, I thought it was minor sprain but the medical exam showed broken ligament with Stener effect, which mean it will never recover without a surgery.

I wanted to try to ride Saturday but without surgery in the few weeks the ligament can die and the damage can be irreversible for the rest of my career.

We decided with the team to go for the surgery now to have me back at my full physical capacity as soon as possible; that means I will miss the beginning of the motocross season.

I am at the saddest point of my career to have to miss a championship that I won last year and to not put the #1 plate where it belong, I worked so hard and invest everything I could to win again this championship, this sport is so ruthless, I have broken heart for my sponsor and people that help me I’m sorry.”