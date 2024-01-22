DUCATI DESMO 450 MOTOCROSS BIKE OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

The Ducati Desmo450 MX bike has been officially announced , Desmo features a 450cc engine, aluminum frame and new design. Ducati will contest the Italian Pro Motocross Championship Factory MX Team managed by Corrado and Marco Maddii. Ducati says that the main objective to their first season of racing is mainly to acquire data and information during the race to contribute to the development of the Desmo450 MX which will be put into production in the second half of 2025. Alessandro Lupino will take part in all the tests of the Italian Championship, as well as in an intense test program in which he will be supported by Antonio Cairoli. The first appointment on the track is on 16 and 17 March in Mantua for the first round of the Italian Motocross Pro, Prestige MX1 Championship.

