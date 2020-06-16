DUCATI DESERT SLED VS. THE MINT

The Mint 400 is an old-school classic, so it seemed a good fit for a bike like the Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled. This is the unlikely story of how a V-Twin finished at the top of the Hooligan class at the Mint.
Build by: Spider Grips Team (Pikes Peak winning Ducati Team)
Bikes: 2019 Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled
Exhaust: Scrambler Ducati Termignoni Full system with Ducati Performance MAP
Rear Shock: Fox
Forks: Standard Desert Sled with Racetech set-up
Wheels: Excel rims 21″ / 18″ on standard hub, fitted with tire mousse.
Tires: Pirelli Scorpion off-road tires
Brakes: Galfer USA braking rotors
Gearing: Supersprox
Grips: Spider Grips
Steering Damper: Scotts Performance Steering Damper
Swingarm extender: Earle Motors
Oil Cooler protector: Scrambler Ducati accessory
Footpegs: Faast Co
Handlebars: Faast Co Flexx bar
Handguards: Faast Co
Skid Plate: Custom fabricated by BJ Manufacturing
Shift Lever: Hammerhead Designs
Paint: Airtrix Designs
Racewear: Fasthouse
Comments are closed.