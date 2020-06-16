DUCATI DESERT SLED VS. THE MINT

The Mint 400 is an old-school classic, so it seemed a good fit for a bike like the Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled. This is the unlikely story of how a V-Twin finished at the top of the Hooligan class at the Mint.

Build by: Spider Grips Team (Pikes Peak winning Ducati Team)

Bikes: 2019 Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled

Exhaust: Scrambler Ducati Termignoni Full system with Ducati Performance MAP

Rear Shock: Fox

Forks: Standard Desert Sled with Racetech set-up

Wheels: Excel rims 21″ / 18″ on standard hub, fitted with tire mousse.

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion off-road tires

Brakes: Galfer USA braking rotors

Gearing: Supersprox

Grips: Spider Grips

Steering Damper: Scotts Performance Steering Damper

Swingarm extender: Earle Motors

Oil Cooler protector: Scrambler Ducati accessory

Footpegs: Faast Co

Handlebars: Faast Co Flexx bar

Handguards: Faast Co

Skid Plate: Custom fabricated by BJ Manufacturing

Shift Lever: Hammerhead Designs

Paint: Airtrix Designs

Racewear: Fasthouse