DUAL-SPORT MADNESS: DIRT BIKE MAGAZINE VLOG #5

WE HAVE DUAL SPORT FEVER!!!! Dirt Bike Magazine VLOG 5 is here! We test the 2024 KTM 500EXC-F and the KOVE rally in the high desert with special guest Carson Brown. Travis buys a new Yamaha YZ250 two stroke for himself then we head out to Glen Helen Raceway to test the 2024 Beta 500RS dual sport and 2024 Husqvarna FE350S Dual Sport. This is a behind the scenes video of what we have been up to. You will be able to find all the test videos on our YouTube channel as well with more detail. Mark Tilley gives some feedback in the vlog so if you are interested in some of these bikes you might want to check it out!
