DONNIE “HOLESHOT” HANSEN’S HONDA RC250: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

It’s all about Honda CR250 premix burning machines on this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works. We start of with a factory Supercross machine from the early ’80s piloted by Donnie “Holeshot” Hansen then take a look at the original full test on the 1973 Honda CR250 in our 2-Stroke History section and then wrap it all up with a look at our 1995 Honda CR250 Revo Rocket project. Honda CR250 enjoy!

Donnie”Holeshot”Hansen’s Supercross Championship winning Honda RC250 was as factory as it could be. Trick custom one off parts everywhere you look.

Aluminum airbox, handmade cone pipe, brake pedal guard and check out the carburetor lettering ! The RC250 pipe was actually on the opposite side of the production model to allow room for the larger gas tank and one of the reasons for a handmade aluminum airbox.

These vented front number plates just screamed factory back in 1982. Event to this day on modern water-cooled machines airflow is important just imagine how important it was then.

The longer you look at Hansen’s RC250 the cooler it gets ! This bike just looks fast sitting on the stand.

Gold rims and yes that is an 18 inch rear wheel on a Supercross race bike. The drive system and the rear brake all on the right hand side. Talk about lots going on.

This is way before sticker kits ! Back when once the bike building was done the real artwork began . Sticker placement could take hours to put on and only seconds to remove.

This gives an entirely new meaning to “Factory Shorty Silencer”.

Thats an aluminum that features a fuel pump to get the gas out of the lower portion.

Factory Showa piggy back shock.

Check out how they painted the bottom part of the tank the same color as the engine and how trick the fabrication on the tank is. All just to make sure the kick starter fits. Yes thats a kick starter on the left hand side.

Thats not production!

2-STROKE HISTORY

Check out the original full test on the 1973 Honda CR250 ! Click the image below now!

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

Twenty-three years can be a long time. Or not. When it comes to the evolution of motocross bikes, it depends onwhich 23 years you’re talking about. No bike illustrates that better than the 1995 Honda CR250R. The designs and concepts used on that bike are still alive and well on two-strokes today. Click the image below for the full story!