DIRT BIKE VLOG #6: 2024 KTM NEW BIKE TESTING DAY

The Dirt Bike Magazine crew is at it again. Ron and Travis head out to a private track in the hills after Glen Helen Raceway gets flooded out during the 2024 KTM 450SXF Factory Edition launch. We test a few new 2024 KTM offroad bikes as well and get some first person reviews as we shoot photos/videos. Hang out with us and have some laughs during one of our test sessions. We have a long ways to go before you get all the details on these test bikes but for now..here’s your first taste.

