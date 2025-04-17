Dirt Bike Table Of Contents May 2025

We’ve got issues. Lots of ’em. And we look forward to sharing each and every one of them with you. Meet the May 2025 issue of Dirt Bike Magazine and catch a glimpse of all the goodies you’ll find inside. New bikes and more new bikes, plus some dream-worthy project bikes. We catch up with Kailub Russell, the off-road legend returning after retirement to race with the boys in blue. Carson Brown takes on Ken Roczen, and taking a look back at the factory two-stroke unobtainium of 1995. Plus lots more. Pick up your May issue on newsstands, or SUBSCRIBE TO DIRT BIKE MAGAZINE here. Like, right now. Just imagine all this goodness ending up right in your mailbox, like magic. Or grab a digital subscription (only $9.99/year) and the magic appears in your inbox. Either way, dig in and enjoy.

BIKES

BETA 300RR X-PRO

There’s a time and a place for untried technology. Beta believes the time is later and the place is on someone else’s motorcycle. The 300RR X-Pro is as traditional as it gets. KTM 250SX-F FACTORY EDITION

Tom Vialle isn’t a household name in most American houses, but you don’t have to know his name to want his motorcycle. GASGAS EX350F

When a manufacturer wins a National Championship, it’s a big deal. In the case of the GasGas EX350F, it was already a big deal. HUSQVARNA FE501s HERITAGE DUAL-SPORT

This is the motorcycle that many people think of when they say things that begin with “someday.” The FE501s Heritage is the dual-sport bike on top of everyone’s “I want” list.

PROJECTS

PRO CIRCUIT KX450SR GP BIKE

Giacomo Redondi hopes to give Kawasaki its first off-road championship in years. He will have to navigate through a field of orange to do it.

Giacomo Redondi hopes to give Kawasaki its first off-road championship in years. He will have to navigate through a field of orange to do it. PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

Years ago we said the Suzuki RM250 was the best used bike on earth. Years have passed, and now it’s time to make all those used bikes new again.

FEATURES

KAILUB RUSSELL & YAMAHA

Kailub Russell has won more races than any pro off-road racer in the U.S. You would think that would be enough. Not for Kailub. RM85 SHOWDOWN: CARSON BROWN VS. KEN ROCZEN

Carson Brown recently took on Ken Roczen in a battle against the stopwatch and a Suzuki RM85. How much was at stake? An undisclosed payment in passion and pride. THE LIFE & TIMES OF HUSQVARNA MOTO

Gunnar Lindstrom takes us on a tour through the years and phases that have made Husqvarna the most historic motorcycle brand in the world. WORKS BIKES OF 1995

Thirty years ago two-strokes ruled motocross, but everything else was pretty much the same. Here’s a look at the factory riders, factory mechanics and factory bikes of 1995. AIMEXPO

What happens in Vegas doesn’t have to stay in Vegas. We took home an excellent view of products that will be coming to the motorcycle world in 2025 and beyond. OFF-ROAD REPORT

Winter is over and off-road motorcycle racing has come out of hibernation. Here’s a coast-to-coast view of who’s winning what.

DEPARTMENTS