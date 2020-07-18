DIRT BIKE JULY ’20 VOLUME 50/ NO.7

BIKES

34 TM 250MXE

Once upon a time, small Italian makers like TM were an entertaining half-time show; fun to watch when the big boys weren’t playing. Now the big boys are watching TM and taking notes.

40 500 DUAL-SPORT SHOOTOUT

The Beta 500RR-S, Honda CRF450L, Husqvarna FE501S, KTM 500EXC and SWM RS500 meet in a continent-crossing cruise-off.

52 HUSQVARNA TE300i

The TE300i is the one bike that speaks to Husqvarna’s legacy better than any other model. How has it withstood the transition to Transfer Port Injection?

58 HUSKY TE300i VS. TX300i

Everyone agrees. The 300 two-stroke is the ultimate

off-road motorcycle platform. We explore the differences between the two Husqvarna

models that fit that profile.

60 LIVING WITH THE KTM 500XCF-W

There are many ways to modify KTM’s quiet king, the 500XCF-W. Some of them are real improvements, some aren’t. Here’s how to tell the difference.

ADVENTURE

66 KTM 390 ADVENTURE

It’s high time the whole adventure bike

phenomenon was opened up to America’s economically oppressed proletariat. The new KTM 390 Adventure breaks down class

barriers.

72 THE GOODS

Each month we bring you a small sample of the stuff that makes adventure accessible.

FEATURES

74 LOOKING BACK AT THE 2009 HUSABERG FE450

Remember the upstart with the wild motor configuration? In 2009, Husaberg turned things upside down with the FE450. Some of the results are still with us.

78 PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

At one time the Honda CRF150R was poised to revolutionize mini racing. That might not have happened, but the file on the mini thumper isn’t closed yet.

82 GUMMY TIRE BUYER’S GUIDE

There are two things that we all want out of life: love and traction. The 2020 offerings in the gummy tire category can help you with one of those.

88 ENGINE REBUILD, PART 2

We’re not done yet. Jean Turner offers some more motor rebuilding tips on her road to RM-Z redemption.