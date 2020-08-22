DIRT BIKE /AUGUST ’20/VOLUME 50/ NO.8

BIKES

36 KTM, 2021

We always peek before unwrapping our gifts. The KTM motocross and cross-country bikes for 2021 have been revealed, and faithful readers won’t be too surprised.

42 HUSQVARNA, 2021

Husqvarna continues to be just different enough from KTM to make it interesting at this time every year. Like KTM, though, Husky’s MX and cross-country models are the first to arrive.

46 KTM 200, 2020-STYLE

The KTM 200XC-W was one of the most beloved motorcycles that Austria ever produced. Why is it gone? No one knows, but the guys at Seat Concepts took it as a personal challenge.

52 250 TWO-STROKE MX SHOOTOUT

Remember when a current motocross shootout had only the sounds of two-strokes? We don’t have to; it’s happening right here, right now.

60 TM 500

As if any TM wasn’t strange and exotic enough, this is a modern chassis from the Italian maker with a Honda CR500 motor. Why? If you have to ask, you wouldn’t understand.

66 GAS GAS TXT RACING 300

The Dirt Bike staff gets a refresher course in the slow art of trails. Now that Gas Gas is under the KTM umbrella, the sport has taken on new relevance.

86 YAMAHA WR250F

The quiet sibling from Yamaha is back. The WR250F gets a new chassis and engine for 2020, and it’s still a hard bike to understand.

ADVENTURE

70 AFRICA TWIN 1100

Of all the over-1000cc adventure bikes, the Honda CRF1100L is the one that is continually expanding its off-road resume, both mechanical and electronic.

76 THE GOODS

Each month we bring you a taste of adventure, as provided by the designers and merchants that live the dream.

FEATURES

78 WHEN HONDA TRIED TO SAVE THE TWO-STROKE

Today, Honda is the only major manufacturer that is 100 percent four-stroke. It wasn’t always that way. In 1996, Honda had a multi-million-dollar plan to keep offering a very special two-stroke.

82 PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

The carbureted version of the Honda CRF450X had a long, healthy run. With a little work, it can run again, and maybe even run away.

DEPARTMENTS

8 WEBBSITE

10 SADDLE

18 RAW FILES

22 ROOST

34 RIDERS WRITE

90 PRODUCT TEST: PRO CIRCUIT CRF450R T6 DUAL EXHAUST

92 PRODUCT TEST: ALPINESTARS TECH 7 BOOTS

95 PRODUCT TEST: FCP RACING 2020 KAWASAKI ENGINE MOUNTS

96 NEW PRODUCTS

100 MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

106 BACK IN THE DAY