DIRT BIKE /AUGUST ’20/VOLUME 50/ NO.8

BIKES
36 KTM, 2021
We always peek before unwrapping our gifts. The KTM motocross and cross-country bikes for 2021 have been revealed, and faithful readers won’t be too surprised.
42 HUSQVARNA, 2021
Husqvarna continues to be just different enough from KTM to make it interesting at this time every year. Like KTM, though, Husky’s MX and cross-country models are the first to arrive.
46 KTM 200, 2020-STYLE
The KTM 200XC-W was one of the most beloved motorcycles that Austria ever produced. Why is it gone? No one knows, but the guys at Seat Concepts took it as a personal challenge.
52 250 TWO-STROKE MX SHOOTOUT
Remember when a current motocross shootout had only the sounds of two-strokes? We don’t have to; it’s happening right here, right now.
60 TM 500
As if any TM wasn’t strange and exotic enough, this is a modern chassis from the Italian maker with a Honda CR500 motor. Why? If you have to ask, you wouldn’t understand.
66 GAS GAS TXT RACING 300
The Dirt Bike staff gets a refresher course in the slow art of trails. Now that Gas Gas is under the KTM umbrella, the sport has taken on new relevance.
86 YAMAHA WR250F
The quiet sibling from Yamaha is back. The WR250F gets a new chassis and engine for 2020, and it’s still a hard bike to understand.
ADVENTURE
70 AFRICA TWIN 1100
Of all the over-1000cc adventure bikes, the Honda CRF1100L is the one that is continually expanding its off-road resume, both mechanical and electronic.
76 THE GOODS
Each month we bring you a taste of adventure, as provided by the designers and merchants that live the dream.
FEATURES
78 WHEN HONDA TRIED TO SAVE THE TWO-STROKE
Today, Honda is the only major manufacturer that is 100 percent four-stroke. It wasn’t always that way. In 1996, Honda had a multi-million-dollar plan to keep offering a very special two-stroke.
82 PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT
The carbureted version of the Honda CRF450X had a long, healthy run. With a little work, it can run again, and maybe even run away.
DEPARTMENTS
8 WEBBSITE
10 SADDLE
18 RAW FILES
22 ROOST
34 RIDERS WRITE
90 PRODUCT TEST: PRO CIRCUIT CRF450R T6 DUAL EXHAUST
92 PRODUCT TEST: ALPINESTARS TECH 7 BOOTS
95 PRODUCT TEST: FCP RACING 2020 KAWASAKI ENGINE MOUNTS
96 NEW PRODUCTS
98 SUBSCRIPTION INFO
100 MR. KNOW-IT-ALL
106 BACK IN THE DAY
