DELONG REBOUNDS AT POWERLINE GNCC

Defending champion Craig Delong came back in a big way for round 7 of the 2024 GNCC series at Kenda Powerline Park. The sun came out over the Ohio property, but the rain from Saturday continued to create slick conditions throughout the course for the day.



When the green flag flew on the afternoon race it was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Delong jumping off the line to earn the $250 Steel City Medical Center holeshot award and making his way into the woods as he continued to battle for that number one spot. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty held the early lead, but the defending champion, Delong was hungry for a win and would make the move into the lead on the second lap of the race.

Delong would continue to hold the lead as FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir made his way into second after a mid-pack start to the day. Girroir would continue to push to catch Delong, and by the last lap he was right on his back tire as they came through VP Racing Fuels Pro Row and made their way into the finish line area. Delong would be able to hold off Girroir, earning his first win of the 2024 season while Girroir came through 1.2 seconds behind him.

After coming through in tenth on the opening lap, Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would continue to push for the extent of the race. Baylor would continue to make the necessary passes as he moved into fourth with two laps remaining in the race, however as he emerged from the woods and heading towards the checkered flag Baylor found himself sitting in the final podium position. Baylor crossed the line third overall on the day.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski battled at the front for majority of the day as he came through in third at the halfway point of the race. Witkowski continued to push but was unable to hold off Baylor as he came through to take over third. Witkowski held onto finish fourth in Ohio. Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger would cross the line fifth in XC1 and seventh overall on the day after he would push himself from starting back in the ninth place position.

Coming through eighth overall and sixth in XC1 was JS Sherco Racing’s Josh Strang as he battled back-and-forth throughout the day at Powerline Park. After hold the early lead, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty would find himself mid-pack at the halfway point of the race. Lafferty would finish the day seventh in XC1, and ninth overall.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would come through to finish eighth in XC1 and 12th overall on the day. Active Air/Max Motorsports/FXR/Husqvarna’s Evan Smith came through behind Snodgrass to finish 13th overall and ninth in the XC1 Open Pro class.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor found himself having a rough day in the Ohio woods as he came through tenth in the XC1 Open Pro class and would be 15th overall on the day. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn was having a good ride as he held third on the opening lap, but after a mechanical issue that forced Ashburn to have an unexpected pit stop, he would be unable to make up much ground and come through eleventh in XC1 and 20th overall on the day.

As the XC2 class took off it was FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Grant Davis grabbing the $250 Steel City Medical Center holeshot award. Davis would continue to lead the way for the duration of the race, even working his way into the top three overall on adjusted time at one point in the race. Davis crossed the line in first just ahead of AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper who battled back-and-forth on the day to finish second in the XC2 class. FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Angus Riordan was also running at the front, battling for a top three position for most of the race, Riordan would make the pass back into third with two laps remaining and push until he saw the checkered flag.

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am it was Devore/KTM/FXR/SRS Suspension’s Dakoda Devore and Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker battling for the number one spot throughout the race. Walker would hold the early lead, but Devore was right there and would make the pass for the lead with just two laps remaining. Devore would continue to hold the lead and earn his fourth win of the season. Walker would cross the line in second, while Kibuk Cycle/Steel City Medical Center/Josh Lojak’s House of Speeds’ Sawyer Carratura battled back to finish third in the class after earning himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales holeshot award.

Earning the Top Amateur honors at Powerline Park was Nicholas DeFeo who came through in the 16th overall position, while also earning the 250 A class win. Gavin Simon came through 18th overall and second in 250 A to land second on the Top Amateur podium, and Jason Tino earned 19th overall and third in 250 A to round out the top three Top Amateur finishers on the day.

When the WXC class took off it was Husqvarna-backed racer, Jocelyn Barnes earning the $100 Kanati Tires WXC Holeshot Award. However, it would be FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Brandy Richards leading the way early on in the race. As the race continued on through the slick conditions after Saturday’s rain, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede would make her way up to Richards and battle for the lead position on the second lap.

Steede would make her way past Richards and continue to hold the lead position until the checkered flag flew, earning her first win of the season. Richards would hold on to finish second in the WXC class and overall in the morning race. Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer would continue to run at the front of the pack through the duration of the race but was unable to make a push for the number one spot. Archer would come through third to round out the top three WXC class finishers.

Super Senior A (45+) racer, Gary Fridley would battle through the conditions and earn third overall in the morning race. A special recognition to Sportsman A competitors, Cody Groves, who came through to checkered flag first, and Anthony Blackburn who came through behind Richards on the last lap.

As the youth bike race came to an end, it was Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Caleb Wood coming through to earn the youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win. This was Wood’s fifth win of the season as he continues to lead the points. Doc Smith would work his way up from fourth to second as he made his way through the finish line. Husqvarna-backed racer, Brayden Baisley battled up front for the duration of the race, and he would round out the top three youth overall and YXC1 class finishers.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Travis Lentz remaining undefeated as he earned his seventh-straight win of the season. Nash Peerson and Carlo Clary would come through second and third to round out the top three YXC2 class finishers in Ohio.

In other youth bike classes, Colton McQuarrie earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win while Hunter Hawkinberry took home the 85 (12-13) class win. Deegan Caplinger would bring home the 85 (11) class win and Colt Chaney finished first in the 85 (7-10) class win at round seven. Hunter Jones took the 65 (10-11) class win, while Tripp Lewis earned first in the 65 (9) class and Cash Knecht earned the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Zoey Kimble coming through first, with Baylee Arsenault taking the win in the Girls 85 (7-13) class and Paisley Harris earned herself the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. In the Trail Rider (7-15) it was Ryder Paiano earning the win in Ohio.

On Saturday in the Micro Bike race, it was Tripp Lewis in the MXC1 (8-9) class coming through first to earn the overall win, and his class win. Kane Morrison in the MXC2 (6-8) class would come through to finish second overall in the race, as well as earning himself his class win. Rounding out the Micro Bike overall podium and finishing second in his class was MXC1 racer, Todd Toland. Ellis Austin would come through third in the MCX1 class, while Cade Propst and Maura Tsakanikas finished second and third in the MXC2 class.

Tanner Toland would come through to take home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Carson Zink earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) win. Paxton Allen would earn the win in the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class, as Jacobi Duvall earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win in Ohio. Deegan Deel earned the Micro-E (4-7) class win while Carson Propst earned the Micro Shaft Drive (4-6) class win, and Watson Brendlinger took home the Trail Rider (7-9) class win.

Catch GNCC Pro ATV and Motorcycle Racing free via RacerTV.com all season long. Pro ATV Racing starts Saturday’s at 2pm ET, with the exception of Big Buck, Snowshoe and Ironman events where they will start at 1pm ET. GNCC Pro Motorcycle Racing will begin at 1pm ET on Sunday’s.

XC1 Pro Event Results:

Craig Delong (HQV) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Grant Baylor (KAW) Michael Witkowski (HON) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Josh Strang (SHR) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Evan Smith (HQV) Steward Baylor (KAW)

*Overall National Championship Standings:

Jonathan Girroir (177) Steward Baylor (148) Jordan Ashburn (110) Grant Davis (109) Craig Delong (104) Grant Baylor (92) Angus Riordan (87) Michael Witkowski (80) Liam Draper (69) Trevor Bollinger (66)

*Indicates that the Overall National Championship Standings will determine the 2024 National Champion.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results:

Grant Davis (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Thad Duvall (KAW) Cody Barnes (HON) Brody Johnson (BET) Jason Lipscomb (BET) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Toby Cleveland (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings: