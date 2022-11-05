DECAL WORKS CUSTOM GRAPHICS: PRODUCT REVIEW

PRODUCT: DeCal Works is a source for motocross and off-road graphics, along with plastics, seat covers, numbers and single-part graphics. Their products can be found on the Factory Red Bull KTM team and the Rockstar Husqvarna off-road team.

OUR TAKE: Today’s graphics kits can totally transform your bike with options that will take your bike in any direction you choose. The graphic designers at DeCal Works have built a vast array of looks for virtually all major brands. We went with a full custom kit that included shrouds, side panels/number plates, headlight/number plate, fenders, swingarm and fork guards for our loved but abused KTM 300. The fitment of the kit was exact, with pre-cut die lines falling perfectly in place. We worked with Nic Wright on our project, and he helped guide us through the endless options and design possibilities.

NEGATIVES: The only negative we experienced was trying to make decisions with the myriad of choices.

BOTTOM LINE: It’s amazing how a set of fresh graphics can renovate your steed. The DeCal Works’ custom kit has a high-gloss finish and is a durable thickness. The sticky backside can be repositioned multiple times if the first attempt goes awry. Their website has tips for design, installation and, of course, graphics package choices. Top marks go to the perfect die lines, ease of installation, which is usually not the case installing any graphics, and super-quick turnaround when ordering.

PRICE: Costs vary depending on what you choose.

CONTACT: www.decalmx.com