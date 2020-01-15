DAKAR STAGE 10 RESULTS: BARREDA WINS, BRABEC LEADS, POUCHER OUT

As the 2020 Dakar Rally enters its closing stages, things couldn’t look better for the Monster Energy Honda Rally team. Joan Barreda, Bricky Brabec and Kevin Benavidez finished 1-2-3 in stage 10 and Brabec stretched his overall lead to 25 minutes over Rockstar Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla. Stage 10 was the opening leg of a marathon, where the riders were to race though a 534-kilometer Special into the village of Shubaytah where they would have no assistance overnight. But extreme winds forced the organizers to end the Special early after only 222 kilometers of racing. The leg started with Pablo Quintanilla opening the course and struggling with navigation problems. His teammate Andrew Short got lost as well; so much so that he was concerned about running out of fuel. That allowed the Honda riders to make good time. Brabec finished just over a minute behind Barreda, and Benavides was a minute and a half behind that. Now, it’s all about avoiding disaster for Brabec, who was leading the rally at this point last year, only to suffer an engine failure.

Ricky Brabec: “We are in the bivouac of the marathon stage and we have only two stages left. Today it was very windy, and with the sand that was rising it was hard to see well, so they decided to cancel the last part. Well, we have to go every day, there is no other plan or strategy to complete. The goal is to get to the finish line every day with the motorcycle.”

Honda hasn’t won the rally in 31 years. In fact, it’s been 18 years since any team other than the Red Bull KTM team finished in front. Their fading hopes lay entirely on Toby Price, who sits in fourth place, over 28 minutes behind.

Stage 10 was the end of the road for American Garrett Poucher, who is the teammate to Skyler Howes. Pouncher was 23rd in the general standings this morning, but suffered a crash after 120 km of the Special. Injuries to his back and hip means that the rally ends here for Poucher. Howes, on the other hand, is managing his rally well. After near disaster in stage nine, when he broke a swingarm pivot bolt and rode most of the day with a bike that was trying to break in half, he finished 20th today and maintains his place in 8th. For extended coverage of the 2020 Dakar Rally click here.

STAGE 10 RESULTS

Pos. Rider Num Nation Team Time/Gap 1 BARREDA Joan 12 SPA Monster Energy Honda Team 02:11’42 2 BRABEC Ricky 9 USA Monster Energy Honda Team +01’07 3 BENAVIDES Kevin 7 ARG Monster Energy Honda Team +02’31 4 PRICE Toby 1 AUS KTM Factory Racing Team +02’57 5 BENAVIDES Luciano 16 ARG KTM Factory Racing Team +04’14 6 WALKNER Matthias 2 AUT KTM Factory Racing Team +05’23 7 QUINTANILLA Pablo 5 CHI Husqvarna Factory Rally Team +05’58 8 EVAN BRANCH Ross 18 BWA BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM +08’45 9 GERINI Maurizio 42 ITA Solarys Racing +13’08 10 CORNEJO José Ignacio 17 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team +13’09

OVERALL STANDINGS, AFTER STAGE 10