DAKAR RACERS GET AN UNPLANNED DAY OFF

In the wake of Paulo Goncalves’ fatal accident, Ricky Brabec and the Honda Dakar Rally team try to reconcile their emotions and the task at hand. Brabec is leading by 24 minutes, and he would be the first American to win the Dakar Rally as well as the current Honda team’s first win, breaking an 18-year run of KTM victories. The organizers cancelled stage 8, giving the riders perhaps a little too much time with their own thoughts.
