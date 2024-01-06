DAKAR 2024, STAGE 1 RESULTS

Stage one of the 2024 Dakar rally sees two Americans on the day’s podium. Honda’s Ricky Brabec finished in second place only seconds adrift of stage winner Ross Branch on his Hero. Third place was Mason Klein on the Kove team. For others, this year’s rally wasted no time in delivering its promise to be brutal and unforgiving. Stage one saw the medical team has extract Tosha Schareina from today’s special after a fall at km 240 that hurt his arm. The winner of the prologue was racing in his third Dakar. Also on the misfortune list was Skyler Howes, who had to open much of the stage after starting up front. Howes got lost early and spent much of the day riding with his teammates who started behind him. Jacob Argubright, on the other hand, was leased with his 18th-place finish on the day.

Ricky Brabec: You couldn’t even count the amount of rocks out there and when you’re trying to dodge them and read your notes it’s tough. You don’t want to crash on the rocks, you don’t want to miss a note so it’s finding that balance. Definitely the navigation was hard today and so was the riding. The plan for tomorrow is just to make it to the next bivouac without making any big mistakes.

Jacob Argubright: Tough stage physically with so many rocks and navigation challenges. I’ve never seen so many rocks in a rally stage and I loved it. Felt great all day, couple of navigation lessons learned and lost time but I’m happy. The Red bike is pretty kick ass to say the least. I’m not going to say I’m tired but I am ready for a nap. P18 on the day and P18 in the general so already off to a better start than last year.

Skyler Howes: Major issues this morning losing a ton of time, mixed with riding a little too conservatively set me way back today. Ricky and Nacho caught up to me and I was able to latch on to their pace and ride with them but still not a good stage for me. It was a gnarly, full of endless lava rock and technical nav, but that doesn’t stop the boys from juicing it out there. A long way to go still, gonna be hard to chip away at this lost time but I will give it my all.

Results – Stage 1 Pos. Rider Num Nation Team Time/Gap 1 EVAN BRANCH Ross 16 BWA Hero Motorsports Team Rally 04H 56′ 01″ 2 BRABEC Ricky 9 USA Monster Energy Honda Team +10.54 3 KLEIN Mason 43 USA KORR +11.19 4 CORNEJO José Ignacio “Nacho” 11 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team +13.43 5 SANTOLINO Lorenzo 15 SPA Sherco TVS Rally Factory +14.11 6 BENAVIDES Kevin 1 ARG Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +15.37 7 SANDERS Daniel 4 AUS Gas Gas Factory Team +16.54 8 MICHEK Martin 10 CZE Orion Moto Racing Group +17.12 9 QUINTANILLA Pablo 7 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team +20.33 18 ARGUBRIGHT Jacob 21 USA Duust Honda Team + 32′ 22” 23 HOWES Skyler 10 USA Monster Energy Honda Team +39.29