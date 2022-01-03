DAKAR 2022: STAGE 1

It seemed that almost everyone got lost toward the end of stage 1B, the second actual day of riding in the 2022 Dakar Rally. Factory GasGas rider Daniel Sanders might be the exception. The reward for his first place finish in the Prologue was that he could choose any start position he wanted within the top 15. He choose 15th. That set the stage for a a great ride in the 333-kilometer special test. Around 50 kilometers from the finish there was a particularly stubborn waypoint that had riders circling to find. Daniel choose the right path to earn the best combined time for yesterday’s stage 1A and today’s stage 1B.

Daniel Sanders: “So far things are shaping up really good. After winning the Prologue yesterday I got to choose my starting position and opted to start in 15th and then focus on chasing after the guys up front. There was some tricky navigation near the end of the special but I kept cool, avoided any huge errors and then l lead the stage to the end. This was great for me as it made sure I focused on my roadbook and as I’ll lead out tomorrow – it was good to get a little experience of riding alone up front. I’m excited for tomorrow and looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Skyler Howes: “Today’s stage was actually quite fun to ride. It was the first stage of this year’s Dakar so I wasn’t pushing too hard. There were a lot of tracks and a lot of camel grass, so it was easy to get caught out. I just used the stage to feel my way into things early on, but then made a pretty big navigational error and just got things really wrong, like a lot of riders did. Thankfully, I went with my gut instincts and rode over a hill, then another hill, met up with some other riders that were looking for the waypoint and from there managed to find the waypoint before riding together to the finish. Apart from that the day was fun and my bike was great, so onto tomorrow.”

Andrew Short: “I had a really good day going but then I got lost with a lot of other riders. If the rest of the rally has navigation like we saw today then it’s going to be a tough couple of weeks and I think we’ll see some big swings in the results. It’s a shame to start the rally like this but from now on I can focus on myself, keeping pushing forwards as there’s still a long way to go. The overnight rain made the sand dunes so much fun to ride today and I think we’re in for the same tomorrow so it should be another good one.”

Ricky Brabec: “I feel like my rally is over. I said the same thing last year on the first day, but I lost a lot more time today. I opened the stage really well today, I thought, until I let my teammate passed me for three minutes. Here we are now, really far back. I hope my teammate Pablo has a good rally and we are here for him. The navigation was, honestly, really tricky before refuelling and I did a really good job – I was by myself. At about kilometer 257 we lost the way. We decided to go cap 10 average on a piste. Joan, Toby, Andrew and Kevin never saw a piste that went 10 average. I went back two or three times and never found it. We made big circles until we found it and then we rode together until the end.”

STAGE 1

1 SANDERS Daniel 4 AUS Gas Gas Factory Team Gas Gas 03:43’10

2 QUINTANILLA Pablo 7 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team Honda +00:02’07

3 WALKNER Matthias 52 AUT Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team KTM +00:08’31

4 SANTOLINO Lorenzo 15 SPA Sherco TVS Rally Factory Sherco +00:10’04

5 VAN BEVEREN Adrien 42 FRA Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team Yamaha +00:10’06

6 DE SOULTRAIT Xavier 12 FRA HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna +00:12’01

7 SUNDERLAND Sam 3 GBR Gas Gas Factory Team Gas Gas +00:13’01

8 HOWES Skyler 5 USA Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Husqvarna +00:16’17

9 EVAN BRANCH Ross 16 BWA Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team Yamaha +00:17’26

10 SVITKO Stefan 142 SLO Slovnaft Rally Team KTM +00:17’41

11 MARÉ Aaron 6 RSA Hero Motorsports Team Rally Hero +00:21’03

12 MAIO Antonio 30 POR Franco Sport Yamaha Racing Team Yamaha +00:26’05

13 NOSIGLIA Daniel 54 BOL Rieju – FN Speed Team Rieju +00:29’57

14 BENAVIDES Luciano 77 ARG Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Husqvarna +00:34’22

15 BARREDA Joan 88 SPA Monster Energy Honda Team Honda +00:38’54

16. SHORT Andrew Short 29 USA Monster Energy Yamaha + 0:45:26

23 BRABEC Ricky 2 USA Monster Energy Honda Team Honda +00:56’21