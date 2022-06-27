COOPER WEBB SIGNS KTM CONTRACT EXTENSION

Cooper Webb was spotted racing a local Hare Scrambles race over the weekend and he said:
“Tried my hand at a local North Carolina hare scramble today. I had such a great time racing and hanging. Hands and shoulders are smoked 😅. Ready for an ice bath and cold one! 💪🏽
Today we got an official release from KTM Racing confirming that Webb has extended his contract through the 2023 Supercross season with an option to race Outdoor Nationals. If you look in Webb’s comment below it’s pretty clear his focus is strictly on the SX season in 2023. See the official release from KTM Racing is below:
