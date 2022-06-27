COOPER WEBB SIGNS KTM CONTRACT EXTENSION

Cooper Webb was spotted racing a local Hare Scrambles race over the weekend and he said:

“Tried my hand at a local North Carolina hare scramble today. I had such a great time racing and hanging. Hands and shoulders are smoked 😅. Ready for an ice bath and cold one! 💪🏽

Today we got an official release from KTM Racing confirming that Webb has extended his contract through the 2023 Supercross season with an option to race Outdoor Nationals. If you look in Webb’s comment below it’s pretty clear his focus is strictly on the SX season in 2023. See the official release from KTM Racing is below:

Two-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb has put pen to paper, inking a deal with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team that extends through the 2023 race season. Webb’s extended contract also includes the option to head outdoors for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Cooper Webb: “I am excited to continue my relationship with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team and I’m really looking forward to going after a third AMA 450 Class Supercross Championship together next season!”

Entering his fifth season with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in 2023, the North Carolina native has achieved great success aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and the team looks forward to building on that success in future seasons.