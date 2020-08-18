COOPER WEBB OUT FOR THE REST OF 2020 SEASON: BACK INJURY

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team announced today that Cooper Webb will sit out for the remainder of the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship after reigniting an ongoing back injury at the Loretta Lynn’s National last Saturday.

After suffering a nasty crash earlier this year at Arlington SX, Webb has continued to experience nagging pains in his back. Despite the pain, Webb lined up for the season opener in Tennessee and he re-tweaked it right away during practice. Being the determined rider that he is, Webb continued to push through the day but he found himself in excruciating pain once again after a tough landing in Moto 2 further aggravated the previous injury. Webb finished out the day with a notable seventh overall and immediately sought medical attention this week.

It was confirmed that Webb has sustained multiple herniated discs in his back and his medical team is underway assessing options for recovery. In the meantime, the 2019 AMA Supercross Champion will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2020 race season.

Team Manager, Ian Harrison: “We are very proud of the way that Cooper has handled this situation and the heart that he has shown to even finish out the SX season and line up for the opening round of MX after such a big crash earlier in year. We understand how disappointing this is for him but the whole team is here to support him and do what is best for him long-term to be healthy.”

Marvin Musquin and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team will line up once again at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee this Saturday for Round 2 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.