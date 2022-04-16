COMPARING THE GASGAS MC125 & YAMAHA YZ125: THE WRAP

It’s time for fun. We have the two greatest handling motocross bikes on earth and we get to ride them until we pass out. The GasGas MC125 and the new Yamaha YZ125 make for a natural comparison. They have the exact same suggested retail price for 2022: $6899. When that happens, it’s no accident. They’re aimed directly at each other. The GasGas is, of course, the price-point bike in the KTM/Husky/GasGas group. It’s $800 less than the Husky and $700 less than the KTM.

In truth, there are only a few differences between the GasGas and the others in its family. The MC125 has a cast triple clamp rather than a machined one. It has Maxxis tires, an unbranded silver handlebar and unbranded silver rims, whereas Husky and KTM use name-brand stuff. The bodywork and airbox are completely different, and there are a number of purely cosmetic items. The parts that are the same across the three brands are more important: the GasGas has Brembo brakes and a Brembo hydraulic clutch, just like the KTM and Husqvarna. It also has the same WP suspension components, including the Xact air fork. The valving at both ends is softer, in keeping with the company’s plan to target a younger rider. The motor for the GasGas is exactly the same as that of the Husky and GasGas. For 2022, the GasGas MC125 is unchanged from the 2021 version (which was its inaugural year). The 2023 model was announced early and it is again unchanged.

No dirt bike has been in production longer than the YZ125. Today’s version is completely different from the one that was available 49 years ago, but it isn’t all that different from the one 17 years ago. That was when it got the aluminum frame, which it still uses, and the motor that was in production until this year. The new version has a different top end and crank, plus the cylinder is tilted 4 degrees further forward. In a big break for a Japanese company, a Mototassinari reed cage is now standard. The carb is now a Keihin Powerjet like the one that comes on the YZ250. A separate fuel jet is wired into the ignition to provide more fuel between 5000 and 9500 rpm when the throttle is over half open. The transmission has been beefed up and the ratios for fifth and sixth are a little taller. The rear sprocket also is one tooth larger. The frame itself is unchanged, but the swingarm, linkage, subframe and airbox have all been redesigned and wrapped in new bodywork. Yamaha made a serious effort to give the bike a more current feel, meaning a flatter rider compartment and narrower shrouds. Along the way, the bike lost a little bit of fuel capacity, from 2.1 gallons to 1.8. As for the suspension, the springs are stiffer this year, at 4.2 N/mm in front and 48 N/mm in the rear.

As you might expect, Yamaha found more power. Previously, it had a significant handicap in peak output, but The new version is noticeably faster on top than the old one. In back-to-back comparisons with a brand-new 2021 YZ125, the new bike has a clear advantage from the middle of the powerband all the way to peak–and then some. Despite that, it’s still no match for the GasGas. The Austrian motor has a little more bottom, a little more mid and a lot more top. That’s no deal breaker, but if you were expecting the new motor to bridge the gap, you’ll be disappointed. It only gets halfway there. Ironically, the old YZ motor at least had one zone where it was superior to the GasGas, way down low in the off-power zone. Now they’re about the same down there. The one area that the Yamaha has a significant advantage is suspension. You’ve heard it again and again; The KYB coil spring fork that is used across the entire YZ line is excellent. The set-up for the 125 is a little stiffer this year, which is consistent with Yamaha’s target of attracting a more experienced rider. With a little adjustment, even riders in the 120-pound range can get away with the stock spring and valving. For that matter, a 170-pound rider can also find a setting that will work. That’s the true strength of the Yamaha fork; it has the capability of pleasing a very wide range of riders. Same with the rear, although that’s a much easier job. One of the things that make a 125 two-stroke so much fun is that you can get away with murder. If the back in gets sideways, you just gas it harder and it comes around. Things rarely get out of hand.

You would think that the Gas Gas would be able to satisfy an even wider range of rider because it comes with a WP Xact ar fork. In truth, we have found that you don’t need to stray far from the recommended air pressure of 8.3 bar (120 psi). It’s more effective to use compression damping (at the top of the left fork leg) for incremental changes. No matter what you do, though, the GasGas never is quite as plush as the Yamaha. It’s certainly not harsh, but anything suffers by comparison with the YZ.

In the past, we have said that the Yamaha YZ125 is the best handling motocross bike in the world. When you put excellent suspension on a bike that only weighs 203 pounds and has less than 38 horsepower, that’s the inevitable result. The GasGas MC125 comes very close to making us reconsider; it is, after all, 8 pounds lighter and will actually cut a tight turn with even less effort. Still, we have to award the World Handling Championship to the Yamaha once more. It’s a more stable machine and the new layout makes it feel a little more modern. Which one wins? We will decide sometime before the June, 2022 print edition of Dirt Bike hits the newsstand.

FUNKY AND COOL DEPARTMENT

We don’t know if it’s a dirt bike, but we kinda like it. Royal Enfield is legitimately the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in the world and it has embraced that fact with a retro bike called the Classic 350. The design inspiration of the Classic range dates back to the Royal Enfield G2 350 Bullet in 1948, a motorcycle that featured the introduction of the articulating swingarm. The 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a new 349cc air-/oil-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine, launched recently on the Meteor 350.

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Pricing

Dark Stealth Black $4599

Dark Gunmetal Grey $4599

Signals Desert Sand $4599

Signals Marsh Grey $4599

Halcyon Forest Green* $4499

Halcyon Black* $4499

Halcyon Blue* $4499

Chrome Red* $4699

Chrome Brown* $4699

*Arriving later in 2022

DRIVEN TO RIDE

The United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) has announced the first episode of a three-part series entitled Driven to Ride, which takes a professional two-wheel racer out of their chosen discipline and challenges them outside their comfort zone. This one features Prestin Raines, Professional GNCC racer, as she challenges herself and tests her abilities at Club MX. With the help of USMCA coach Hayden Justice, Prestin will refine and improve her skills and apply what she’s learned on the motocross track to help her become a better off-road racer.

YAMAHA STILL DOES RALLY, SORT OF

Yamaha Motor Europe has announced that the all-new Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Rally Team will contest the Africa Eco Race, which will run from Monaco to Dakar, Senegal from October 15 – 30. This isn’t a part of what we think of as a traditional Dakar-like rally. The riders will be on Ténéré T7s. The new Rally program will also mark the start of a partnership with Riders for Health, a very special sponsor that Yamaha is proud to host on the Ténéré World Raid Team to raise awareness of the tremendous work carried out by the charity supplying, managing and maintaining motorcycles for health-focused operations in Africa.

The Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team will be run on behalf of Yamaha by Rebel X Sports under the direction of Team Manager, and experienced Rally Raid campaigner, Manuel Lucchese. Italian Alessandro Botturi, winner of the previous two editions of the race, and Spaniard Pol Tarres will contest the 14th edition of the rally aboard a race version of the recently launched Ténéré 700 World Raid.

VIRGINIA CITY GP

The pre-entry drawing has been held for the 51st annual Virginia City GP. I’m on row 9, which isn’t too bad. You can still register here.

1973 HUSKY MANUAL

For what it’s worth, here are a couple of pages from the 1973 Husky manual on my shelf. A training section? Only in Sweden …

See you next week!

–Ron Lawson