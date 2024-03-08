COLT NICHOLS TO RACE BIRMINGHAM SX

PRESS RELEASE: Liqui Moly Beta Racing factory rider Colt Nichols is set to return and make his 2024 AMA Supercross debut at Round Nine in Alabama this weekend. After suffering a rotator cuff injury before the season started, Nichols has spent the first eight weeks of the season rehabilitating his shoulder. Now that his shoulder feels significantly improved, he is ready to return to racing. With Colt Nichols returning he joins teammate Benny Bloss who is coming off a top-ten finish in Daytona, a first for Beta Motorcycles in its inaugural Supercross season.

About Colt Nichols:

Colt Nichols is from Muskogee, OK. He turned pro in 2015. He finished third place in the 250SX West in 2019, and in 2021 Nichols won the 250SX East Championship. He has four career wins in Supercross and was the 450SX Rookie of the Year in the 2023 season.

“I’ll see you guys at Alabama. I’m very excited to finally be racing, my shoulder took much longer to heal than I anticipated but feeling good and ready to get on the gate and back racing.”