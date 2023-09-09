COLBY RAHA’S FREESTYLE HUSKY: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

What does a five-time X Games gold medalist need to do his job? For 28-year-old Colby Raha, a big key to his success is his factory Rockstar Husqvarna built by mechanic Andrew Bauer, and the extra bling factor on the machine doesn’t hurt. Raha is one of at least three different factory-supported riders that Bauer will build bikes for throughout the year; Colton Haaker and Dalton Shirey are also under his care. We can guarantee that this Husqvarna has a little more flair than Haaker’s or Shirey’s machines. Here are some of the parts and suppliers that Raha used to create his black beauty.

Raha prefers the Dunlop MX53 hard-terrain tires on his freestyle bikes because of reduced knob flex on ramps during take-off.

San Diego Powder Coating is responsible for the metallic flake-infused finish on the main frame and swingarm.

Ride JBI Suspension takes care of Raha’s suspension needs. He runs a highly modified OEM rear WP shock and WP Pro Components fork setup reworked by Ride JBI.

The all-black Thrill Seekers seat cover features custom patches with matching gold chrome and ERA graphics.

Just like the race team, Raha’s TC250 uses a Rekluse TorqDrive clutch system internally for both durability and performance.

Husqvarna Factory Service builds and maintains Raha’s engines on both his two- and four-stroke machines.

Sano Metal Finishing took care of the “Puffer’s Gold” specialty coating accents that you see throughout the build.