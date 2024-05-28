CODY WEBB & TRYSTAN HART SPLIT WINS AT KEYSTONE HARD ENDURO DOUBLE HEADER

Round four of the AMA US Hard Enduro Series lived up to its name, Tough. The Reading Off-Road Riders (RORR) have become known for putting on the hardest hard enduro in the USA, and that certain was evident. Cody Webb was the only finisher of this brutal six-hour race. RORR is in its second year of the “Keystone Challenge” doubleheader with the Locked -N- Loaded Hard Scramble. That event was won by defending champion Trystan Hart.

The event kicked off with a short qualifier that would determine the starting rows for the main event. Cody Webb and Cooper Abbott where on the first row of pros which would allow them some clear trail. Off the start, Cooper Abbott would get together with Trystan Hart as they did a year ago, putting Abbott on the ground. Hart went on to win.

Overnight rain would add to the technical difficulty of the planned six-hour race. Webb and Trystan Hart would quickly establish themselves as the frontrunners putting a gap on Will Riordan, part-time rider Logan Bolopue, Ryder Leblond, and Colton Haaker. Webb would lead Hart into the first lap pit stop but would leave in second. The riders knew that lap two was going to demand everything from them as the level of difficulty was increased. Webb and Hart would continue to exchange the role of leader throughout the different sections. About a third of the way through lap two, Hart came to a stop with a technical issue. This would give Webb a 20 minute cushion to build off of. Behind them, it was Bolopue battling with Riordan and Leblond for the podium.

As the race progressed, everyone started looking at their watches wondering if anyone was going to be able to finish under the allotted six-hour cutoff time. As Webb climbed the final hill, he had plenty of choice words for the promoters, of which he later apologized for, when he lay flat on the ground from pure exhaustion. He made that final climb and the remainder of the course. He was the only one to do so.

Trystan Hart rebounded on Monday by winning in part two of The Keystone Challenge at the Locked-N-Loaded Hard Scramble event. Those results also secured him the Keystone Challenge win overall.

Results can be viewed at https://www.moto-tally.com/USHE/Results.aspx