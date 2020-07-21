CODY WEBB TOPS BAD MEDICINE AMA EAST EXTREME ENDURO

Sherco FactoryONE’s Cody Webb took tops honors at the second round of the AMA East Extreme Enduro series. The Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers conditions were less than ideal. Hot, dry and dusty conditions would plague rider’s visibility. This led to a nasty crash for FactoryONE’s Quinn Wentzel at the start of the final moto. Webb won both Saturday qualifying races and ultimately took the win over RPM KTM’s Trystan Hart in the Sunday final. Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker actually broke a bone in his hand, but rounded out the podium.

1. Cody Webb (Shr) 2. Trystan Hart (KTM) 3. Colton Haaker (Hus) 4. Max Gerston (Bet) 5. Nick Fahringer (Shr) 6. Ryder LeBlond (KTM) 7. Benjamin Herrera (Bet) 8. Ron Commo III (Bet) 9. Logan Bolopue (KTM) 10. Colton Weaver (Hus)