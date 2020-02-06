CODY WEBB RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

After a knee injury that sidelined him since last June, Cody Webb is returning to competition this weekend at the King of the Motos in Lucerne Valley, California. Cody will be riding for the FactoryONE Sherco team. The crew at Sherco fed us this Q & A with Cody in anticipation of the weekend.

FactoryONE Sherco is taking on the Progressive King of the Motos this weekend in what will be the team’s first official event on the extreme off-road side. Team riders competing are Cody Webb, Louise Forsley, Quinn Wentzel and Grayson Gonsalves. Additionally, ShercoUSA Western Sales Manager Mitch Carvolth and FactoryONE Sherco team manager Wayne Dickert, will join the others in the pro class.

Five quick questions and answers from Cody Webb on his return to racing:

1. How are you feeling coming into your first race after 10 months of no competitions? Nervous? Anxious? Just ready to twist the throttle and go?

“Feeling dialed and ready to get back after it! I missed being at the races and that whole environment, so it’s great to be back and I can’t wait. 10 months of no racing so it’s been far too long.”

2. Knee: are you back to 100%?

“Still not 100%. According to the doctor, it will probably be over a full year after surgery before we are fully recovered.”

3. Do you have any personal expectations for this first race back?

“I want to go out and do the best I can. At the end of the day, I want to be proud of the effort I put in and know I gave it my all. Of course I want to win, but I think it’s best to ease back into it and get this racing thing figured out again.”

4. How have you adapted to the new Sherco?

“I’ve been super happy with the switch to Sherco. I was comfortable with the bike right away and it works so well for extreme riding. Hard enduro has been my main focus lately and the motor and chassis has made my transition back into riding so much easier. “

5. What is your pre-race routine? (without giving away any secrets)

“Nothing crazy for me. No weird superstitions or anything. Just a nice stretch to limber up.”