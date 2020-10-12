CODY WEBB EXTREME OFF-ROAD VIDEO

Cody Webb is best known for his talents on the most technical/rugged terrain imaginable. We met up with Cody Webb while shooting the 2021 FXR gear launch in Northern California to capture some footage of trails he uses to practice on before racing. Check out Cody Webb riding his Sherco 300cc two stroke on some secret trails he’s built and surely something the average man couldn’t handle.
