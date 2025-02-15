CHECKING OUT THE 2025 FACTORY EDITIONS: THE WRAP

Almost all the manufacturers have discovered special editions. We already have the Honda CRF450RWE and the Kawasaki KX450SR in our clutches and the Austrian bikes are scheduled to arrive shortly. Each one of them has a slightly different formula, and each one has attached a different premium to the price. Here’s a summary of what each offers and what it costs.



KAWASAKI KX450SR $13,599 (Standard edition: $10,499)

Kawasaki’s is the most expensive of the bunch. The KX450SR is $3100 more than the standard edition. One bonus item that Kawasaki alone offers is the Xtrig triple clamp–a much higher quality item than any of the others. Both the Honda and Kawasaki offer hand polished cylinder head and mapping changes to go with the aftermarket exhaust. They also have premium coatings for the shock and fork. The SR suspension valving itself is the same as that of he standard model.

Cylinder head with polished intake ports

Pro Circuit Ti-6 complete titanium exhaust system

Performance ECU/DFI settings

Hinson clutch cover

49mm Showa fork Kashima and titanium coatings

Showa rear shock with Kashima coating

XTRIG ROCS-Tech triple clamp

D.I.D. Dirt Star ST-X black rims

Renthal rear sprocket

D.I.D ERT3 gold chain

Factory Race graphics

HONDA CRF450RWE $12,599 (Standard version: $9699.)

The list of upgrades for the RWE is very similar to the Kawasaki’s; mild porting, mapping, exhaust and suspension coatings. The Honda also features suspension valving and a Hinson clutch basket–as well as the cover. The triple clamp, however, is the same as that of the standard model aside from color.

Hand-polished cylinder head ports

Hinson clutch basket

Hinson clutch cover

Twin Air filter

Throttle Jockey graphics

DID DirtStar LT-X rims

Yoshimura exhaust system

Kashima and titanium oxide-coated lower fork tubes

Revalved suspension

RK gold chain

Revised ECU settings

Black triple clamps

HUSQVARNA FC450 FACTORY EDITION $12,799 (Standard edition: $11,399)

Last year, Husqvarna started using the “Factory Edition” moniker for the bikes formerly known as “Rockstar Editions.” There apparently are no big changes in mind for the 2026 Husqvarna FC450, which means that this Factory Edition is based on the 2025 FC450. As we have seen in the past, big changes to the upcoming models are shown on the Factory Edition first. This bike offers cosmetic upgrades, but the Connectivity Unit, FMF slip-on exhaust, Rekluse clutch cover and WP holeshot device are worth the increase in price. Also, the Husky Factory Editions have slightly more suspension travel and a taller seat height than the standard Husqvarna models.

New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

Connectivity Unit Offroad with GPS

Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset

Factory Racing wheel set

FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer

Rekluse outer clutch cover

WP Factory start device

Factory Racing Frame Protection Kit

Gold chain

Carbon composite skid plate

Semi-floating front brake disc

Factory Racing front disc guard made from 2K carbon for added protection

Additional vented airbox cover included

Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips for the highest level of comfort

GUTS Factory Racing high grip seat cover

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and bar pad

Number 27 decals included

KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION $12,699 (Standard Edition: $11,299)

KTM likes to change its offerings from year to year. When there’s a new bike coming with changes to the engine and/or frame, the Factory Edition will get that first. For years where that’s not the case (like this one) the bike gets an orange frame and an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust. It also gets a clutch cover and a long list of cosmetic items. No head porting, no suspension upgrades.

Orange glossy frame

Orange frame protectors

Connectivity unit offroad included

Connectivity unit offroad compatible front fender

Vented airbox cover in by-pack

Black engine mounts

Red Bull KTM factory racing graphics with #4 and #7

Ribbed factory seat cover

Orange CNC factory triple clamps

Semi-floating front brake disc

Front brake disc guard

Factory skid plate

Gray, soft odi grips

D.I.D factory wheel set

Orange rear sprocket

WP Factory start device

Gold chain

Akrapovic slip-on exhaust

Hinson clutch cover

GASGAS MC450F FACTORY EDITION $12,599 (Standard edition: $10,499)

GasGas used to run a year behind KTM and Husqvarna. That’s not the case any more. The MC450F Factory Edition is on the same page as the KTM Factory Edition. The suspesnion, in fact, is straight out of the KTM parts book. That’s significant because the standard GasGas MC450F has softer suspension than the standard KTM. The GasGas Factory Edition also has a map switch, whereas the standard version does not. The FMF muffler, on the other hand. is similar to the unit on the Husqvarna Factory Edition.

New Red Bull Energy Factory Racing graphics

Connectivity Unit Offroad with GPS sensor

Factory Racing wheel set

CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options

FMF Titanium Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer

Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires

WP Factory Start Device

Semi-floating Front Brake Disc

Factory Racing Brake Disc Guard

Factory Skid Plate

Black ProTaper aluminum handlebars and bar pad

Soft, gray, ODI grips

Golden chain

Black rear sprocket

Number 51 decals included with every 450 model

YAMAHA YZ450F MONSTER ENERGY EDITION: $10,999 (Standard edition: $9999)

The Monster Energy Edition is strictly a tribute to the Monster Energy Star Racing team. It has different color seat and rims in addition to theMonster graphics. Otherwise, it has stock components.

Check out the April, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike for full tests of the Honda CRF450RWE and Kawasaki KX450SR.