CHECKING OUT THE 2025 FACTORY EDITIONS: THE WRAP
Almost all the manufacturers have discovered special editions. We already have the Honda CRF450RWE and the Kawasaki KX450SR in our clutches and the Austrian bikes are scheduled to arrive shortly. Each one of them has a slightly different formula, and each one has attached a different premium to the price. Here’s a summary of what each offers and what it costs.
KAWASAKI KX450SR $13,599 (Standard edition: $10,499)
Kawasaki’s is the most expensive of the bunch. The KX450SR is $3100 more than the standard edition. One bonus item that Kawasaki alone offers is the Xtrig triple clamp–a much higher quality item than any of the others. Both the Honda and Kawasaki offer hand polished cylinder head and mapping changes to go with the aftermarket exhaust. They also have premium coatings for the shock and fork. The SR suspension valving itself is the same as that of he standard model.
- Cylinder head with polished intake ports
- Pro Circuit Ti-6 complete titanium exhaust system
- Performance ECU/DFI settings
- Hinson clutch cover
- 49mm Showa fork Kashima and titanium coatings
- Showa rear shock with Kashima coating
- XTRIG ROCS-Tech triple clamp
- D.I.D. Dirt Star ST-X black rims
- Renthal rear sprocket
- D.I.D ERT3 gold chain
- Factory Race graphics
HONDA CRF450RWE $12,599 (Standard version: $9699.)
The list of upgrades for the RWE is very similar to the Kawasaki’s; mild porting, mapping, exhaust and suspension coatings. The Honda also features suspension valving and a Hinson clutch basket–as well as the cover. The triple clamp, however, is the same as that of the standard model aside from color.
- Hand-polished cylinder head ports
- Hinson clutch basket
- Hinson clutch cover
- Twin Air filter
- Throttle Jockey graphics
- DID DirtStar LT-X rims
- Yoshimura exhaust system
- Kashima and titanium oxide-coated lower fork tubes
- Revalved suspension
- RK gold chain
- Revised ECU settings
- Black triple clamps
HUSQVARNA FC450 FACTORY EDITION $12,799 (Standard edition: $11,399)
Last year, Husqvarna started using the “Factory Edition” moniker for the bikes formerly known as “Rockstar Editions.” There apparently are no big changes in mind for the 2026 Husqvarna FC450, which means that this Factory Edition is based on the 2025 FC450. As we have seen in the past, big changes to the upcoming models are shown on the Factory Edition first. This bike offers cosmetic upgrades, but the Connectivity Unit, FMF slip-on exhaust, Rekluse clutch cover and WP holeshot device are worth the increase in price. Also, the Husky Factory Editions have slightly more suspension travel and a taller seat height than the standard Husqvarna models.
- New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics
- Connectivity Unit Offroad with GPS
- Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset
- Factory Racing wheel set
- FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer
- Rekluse outer clutch cover
- WP Factory start device
- Factory Racing Frame Protection Kit
- Gold chain
- Carbon composite skid plate
- Semi-floating front brake disc
- Factory Racing front disc guard made from 2K carbon for added protection
- Additional vented airbox cover included
- Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips for the highest level of comfort
- GUTS Factory Racing high grip seat cover
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and bar pad
- Number 27 decals included
KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION $12,699 (Standard Edition: $11,299)
KTM likes to change its offerings from year to year. When there’s a new bike coming with changes to the engine and/or frame, the Factory Edition will get that first. For years where that’s not the case (like this one) the bike gets an orange frame and an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust. It also gets a clutch cover and a long list of cosmetic items. No head porting, no suspension upgrades.
- Orange glossy frame
- Orange frame protectors
- Connectivity unit offroad included
- Connectivity unit offroad compatible front fender
- Vented airbox cover in by-pack
- Black engine mounts
- Red Bull KTM factory racing graphics with #4 and #7
- Ribbed factory seat cover
- Orange CNC factory triple clamps
- Semi-floating front brake disc
- Front brake disc guard
- Factory skid plate
- Gray, soft odi grips
- D.I.D factory wheel set
- Orange rear sprocket
- WP Factory start device
- Gold chain
- Akrapovic slip-on exhaust
- Hinson clutch cover
GASGAS MC450F FACTORY EDITION $12,599 (Standard edition: $10,499)
GasGas used to run a year behind KTM and Husqvarna. That’s not the case any more. The MC450F Factory Edition is on the same page as the KTM Factory Edition. The suspesnion, in fact, is straight out of the KTM parts book. That’s significant because the standard GasGas MC450F has softer suspension than the standard KTM. The GasGas Factory Edition also has a map switch, whereas the standard version does not. The FMF muffler, on the other hand. is similar to the unit on the Husqvarna Factory Edition.
- New Red Bull Energy Factory Racing graphics
- Connectivity Unit Offroad with GPS sensor
- Factory Racing wheel set
- CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options
- FMF Titanium Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer
- Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires
- WP Factory Start Device
- Semi-floating Front Brake Disc
- Factory Racing Brake Disc Guard
- Factory Skid Plate
- Black ProTaper aluminum handlebars and bar pad
- Soft, gray, ODI grips
- Golden chain
- Black rear sprocket
- Number 51 decals included with every 450 model
YAMAHA YZ450F MONSTER ENERGY EDITION: $10,999 (Standard edition: $9999)
The Monster Energy Edition is strictly a tribute to the Monster Energy Star Racing team. It has different color seat and rims in addition to theMonster graphics. Otherwise, it has stock components.
Check out the April, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike for full tests of the Honda CRF450RWE and Kawasaki KX450SR.
