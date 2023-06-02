CHASE SEXTON WILL MISS HANGTOWN NATIONAL: CONCUSSION & MONO DIAGNOSED

Chase Sexton and Team Honda HRC have made the difficult decision to have the newly crowned AMA Supercross Champion miss round 2 of the AMA Pro Motocross series this weekend at Rancho Cordova, California’s Hangtown National, following a fall during testing this week.

Sexton was taking part in a multi-team test at Southern California’s Fox Raceway on Tuesday, May 30, where he had posted a strong second-overall result three days earlier during the opening round, despite some aches and pains from a qualifying crash. The Illinois native sustained a head impact in the test-session fall, prompting a doctor visit. In addition to a concussion being confirmed, Sexton was also diagnosed with mono, and the decision was made to have him take time off in order to recover. A return date isn’t yet certain, but Sexton hopes to return to the series as quickly as possible.

“I’m super-bummed to miss this weekend’s race,” Sexton said. “I feel like I rode well at Pala, and I was really looking forward to Hangtown because it’s a good track for me. Unfortunately, I was already pretty banged up from my qualifying crash on Saturday, and now with mono and Tuesday’s concussion on top of it, I want to do the right thing and hopefully be back on the track soon.”