CHASE SEXTON BROKEN COLLARBONE: SURGERY A SUCCESS

Defending East Coast 250 SX class champion Chase Sexton went under the knife earlier this week to repair a collarbone injury suffered when he crashed while rider a pit bike. During a successful surgery a plate was inserted to stabilize the broken collarbone. Sources say the Geico Honda rider should be back in time to defend his title at round one of the east coast series in February.

Sexton posted this on his social media account regarding the injury:

“East Coast it is 🔥

Unfortunately I had a mishap on Sunday riding 110s that led me to breaking my collarbone. This feels like deja vu to last year but I’ve already gotten surgery to fix it and we are on the mend now! Off the bike for 3 weeks and then back at it trying to defend the #1E this year! THANKS TEAM FOR BEING BEHIND ME @fchonda@honda_powersports_us

#CantFixStupid 😂 “