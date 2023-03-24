CASEY FOLKS AND HIS AMAZING HUSQVARNA COLLECTION: THE WRAP

Casey Folks loved motorcycles. He loved racing, he loved the desert and more than anything he loved his Husqvarnas. In his years as the owner of Sportsman Cycle in Las Vegas, he accumulated dozens of them. Some of them were his personal bikes and some were historically significant ones. Sadly, Casey left us in 2017, but his family still has most of those motorcycles. Many are lovingly restored by John LeFevre. I got the chance to shoot most of the collection while it was still in one place, although it now appears that many of them will go to new homes. The collection includes a 1958 Silverpilen, which is the bike that really started Husqvarna on its path towards off-road racing and world championships. Torsten Hallman and Rolf Tibblin both started their racing careers on Silverpilens. There are several motocross bikes from 1967, which is the first year that Husqvarnas were sold in any number stateside. And there’s even the very bike that Jack Johnson used to win the 1976 Mint 400. Jack and Casey were good friends, and the Mint 400 was the race that inspired Casey to create the Best In The Desert’s Vegas To Reno classic.

The Folks family no longer owns Sportsman Cycle, but it still is entrenched in the Best In The Desert racing series, which is a racing venue unlike anything else in the world. That’s some legacy. Here are the motorcycles that I got to shoot in a makeshift studio near Sportsman Cycles. I’m no expert on the history of Husqvarna, so I bow to those with superior knowledge. If you have info on these bikes and their place in history, email me at [email protected]

See you next week!