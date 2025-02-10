CARSON BROWN SHREDS HIS SUZUKI RM85

CARSON BROWN’S RM85 BIG WHEEL

Carson Brown brought out his Suzuki RM85 two stroke to Glen Helen Raceway for us to check out. If this bike looks familiar that’s because it was in the ERA shootout with Ken Roczen for Red Bull. This bike is almost completely stock. It does feature some suspension mods by BBR and a factory swing-arm from Suzuki. Carson explains why this is one of his favorite small bore bikes to ride and how it is more than capable to go racing on. If you don’t believe him…just watch him ride it in this video.