CARSON BROWN & CARSON STORCH : CROSSFIRE VIDEO

In the mountains along Oregon’s rugged coast, mountain bike freerider Carson Storch & motocross athlete Carson Brown had the vision to achieve an epic ride exercising the best of their sport on two wheels on the same trail. With multiple points of crossing down the intricately crafted course carved into the PNW landscape, watch this duo push the limits of their respective disciplines in their new Red Bull project “Crossfire.”
