CAN-AM DUAL-SPORT BIKE UPDATE

Can-Am recently revealed its three-wheel street vehicles for 2024 and provided more news about its upcoming return to the world of motorcycles. The Can-Am Origin will be an electric dual-sport bike, and it will have an all-street companion called the Pulse. It now looks like we will see the first of Can-Am’s new bikes before the end of the year. Here are a few tidbits direct from BRP, Can-Am’s parent company:

Looking Ahead: EV Introductions, including Can-Am Pulse and Origin Electric Motorcycles

BRP has announced the upcoming launch of new electric categories, including the return of Can-Am on 2-wheel motorcycles with the all-electric Can-Am Pulse and Origin. The product development team is making solid progress, and the construction of the plant in Querétaro is well underway. Can-Am plans to release all specs of these two models and start taking orders next summer, with the first Can-Am motorcycles expected to hit the road before the end of 2024. In the meantime, the team is conducting testing in all possible usage conditions. Early feedback from test riders is that both of these exciting new models deliver a powerful, smooth, and thrilling riding experience.