BUILT 500’S RADICAL ALUMINUM FRAMED HONDA CR500AF

BUILT 500 HONDA CR500AF

Built500 is a company founded by AJ Waggoner and specializes in custom big bore 2-strokes chucked into a complete current model rolling Honda chassis. AJ has long been a 500 enthusiast and spent many years building and fabricating machines for Service Honda. He was the Operations Manager and lead in design and fabrication and founded the production CR500AF in 1997 using a new Twin Spar CR250 chassis and a brand-new Honda CR500 motor. Over the last 20-years over 6000 of them were built and his new company Built500 specializes in making Honda CR500 conversion parts, billet CR500 engine parts and total conversion services.

According to AJ business is wide-open. His CR500 conversion uses a 2017 chassis; AJ says he’s working on a 2020 conversion and hopes to have one a little later in the year for us to test.

www.built500.com