BUILT 500’S RADICAL ALUMINUM FRAMED HONDA CR500AF

BUILT 500 HONDA CR500AF

Built500 is a company founded by AJ Waggoner and specializes in custom big bore 2-strokes chucked into a complete current model rolling Honda chassis. AJ has long been a 500 enthusiast and spent many years building and fabricating machines for Service Honda. He was the Operations Manager and lead in design and fabrication and founded the production CR500AF in 1997 using a new Twin Spar CR250 chassis and a brand-new Honda CR500 motor. Over the last 20-years over 6000 of them were built and his new company Built500 specializes in making Honda CR500 conversion parts, billet CR500 engine parts and total conversion services.

CR500 CNC billet cases $1688 USD per set. Left and right decked as matched sets. Exceeds Honda tolerences and specifications. Strengthened in many key areas. Exact fit replacement for 1989 thru 2001 CR500 Honda cases.
Much stronger and more durable than the stock OEM cover. Grooved to accept the stock OEM o-ring gasket. (o-ring gasket included)
The cases are CNC-machined and are matched for proper alignment.

According to AJ business is wide-open. His CR500 conversion uses a 2017 chassis; AJ says he’s working on a 2020 conversion and hopes to have one a little later in the year for us to test.

www.built500.com

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag