BRUSHY MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK US HARD ENDURO VIDEO

The Hard Enduro Heroes docu-series follows the six-round Premier Championship of the 2023 @IRCTireUSAMoto US Hard Enduro Series, Presented by @KLIMMotorcycle. These six episodes, documented by @skypixelmedia, will tell the stories of the hard enduro athletes that compete on the gnarliest race courses in the United States.

The Battle of the Goats in Taylorsville, NC was Round 3 of the USHE Premier Championship and Round 2 of the AMA East Hard Enduro Series, Presented by @IRCTireUSAMoto. The Battle of the Goats has been running since 2015, and has gotten tougher and tougher each year since. It took a year off in 2022, but the promoter, Tyler Mull, was excited to welcome everyone back to bigger and harder course than ever before. It rained right before the races started, which completely changed the courses and at least doubled the difficulty of the terrain here at the Brushy Mountain Motorsports Park. This race consisted of two lap race on a 17 mile loop, and an added section for the second lap. @trystanhart84 continued his dominance, pushing hard and winning by six minutes. @codywebb2 and @ryderleblond jockeyed for the second position, but Webb ultimately pulled ahead and began to creep up on Hart on the second lap. In Pro Women’s division, Bailey Lerwill won her first ever Pro Women’s race, ahead of Hallie Marks and Georgia Eversole. The next rounds of the 2023 USHE Premier Championship will be the double header at the Keystone Challenge, where Tough Like RORR and the Shotgun Hard Scramble will be back to back on Memorial Day weekend in Pennsylvania.