BRC is a Canadian company dedicated to bringing back the age of the 500cc two-stroke. They make their own motor and supply it in a kit for you to finish. In this case, we used a 2023 Yamaha YZ250 as the “donor bike.” It has the complete YZ chassis plus a number of internal engine parts that are needed to complete the build. Join us as we get to know the bike at Glen Helen Raceway in this episode of our Premix video series.