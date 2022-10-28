BOYESEN: PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

The Boyesen name is legendary in the two-stroke aftermarket parts community, but Boyesen is also now a major player in the aftermarket performance parts for most four-stroke applications as well.

BOYESEN WORKS BILLET FACTORY RACING CLUTCH COVERS: What began in the early ’90s as Eyvind Boyesen’s solution to numerous professional factory race-team requests for more durable clutch covers has now evolved into a new modern billet-aluminum design that features a fresh take on the Factory Racing brand. Boyesen’s new Works Billet Factory Racing clutch covers continue to build on a rich history of innovative design and uncompromising performance. At the heart of the phrase “Factory Racing” exists the perfect synergy between race passion and design. Providing a set of product benefits that are second to none for the price, the new Works Billet Series Factory Racing clutch covers deliver exceptional value with unique features, such as Boyesen’s own proprietary surface hard coating that is one of the most durable and scratch-resistant coatings available in the world.

Price: $189.95

BOYESEN FACTORY RACING CLUTCH AND IGNITION COVERS: Boyesen Factory Racing cover products have strong appeal to riders because they perfectly balance economical pricing and exceptional build quality. They are also increasingly popular for riders wanting to add that special touch of “factory” to their primary race machines. In response to the demand, Boyesen now offers bolt-on replacement covers in new Spectra Series colors. Structurally, the Spectra Series line is no different than our classic powder-coated Factory Racing covers. The difference is that the Spectra Series covers are available in bright, race-inspired powdercoat colors like Race Red, Race Blue, Pearl White and KTM Orange. The response has been awesome, with many people matching the covers with the color of their bike’s graphics kits.

Price: Clutch covers starting at $92.95; ignition covers starting at $82.95

BOYESEN TWO-STROKE INTAKE PRODUCTS: In the last several years, riders are once again seeing the value of two-stroke MX/off-road machines. Boyesen has consistently remained the leader in development and service of intake products and offers the widest application range of easy-to-install and cost-effective intake performance parts in the world. Boyesen’s reed upgrades, like the legendary Power reed, offer smart performance gains without excessive costs, while our newly revised RC2 Rad Valve system is now designed to be even more potent and durable in recent years. Our intake products remain one of the more approachable and most effective upgrades available for your two-stroke MX or off-road machine. With an application list that covers most makes/models/years from the early ’80s up to the latest 2019 bikes, Boyesen has a performance intake solution for all two-stroke enthusiasts. Our intake products give you the ability to custom-tailor your bike’s power without breaking your bank account.

Price: Rad Valve starting at $179.95; Power reed starting at $45.95

For more on the complete line of Boyesen products, go to www.boyesen.com.