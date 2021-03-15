BODY PROTECTION: LEATT HERITAGE VIDEO SERIES EPISODE THREE

The Leatt Heritage video series continues with episode 3 that is focused on how Leatt’s Protection Range has evolved over time as they continue to improve and produce the most protective yet comfortable products for their customers to use. If you missed episode two check it out here.

“The DNA of Leatt is really one of innovation, where we look at what is required within the industry and try and try and produce an answer to a problem. Rather than just take a product and just reinvent it to add to our product mix.” – Dr Chris Leatt