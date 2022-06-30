BMW 2023 ADVENTURE BIKES

BMW Motorrad USA announces updates and changes to model year 2023 motorcycles and scooters.

Packages and ordering have been simplified with one comprehensive equipment package available for most models.

G 310 R

Base MSRP: $4,995

Colors: Style Passion Racing Red replaces Style Passion Kyanite Blue Metallic.

Style: Sport Polar White/Racing Red replaces Style Sport Limestone Metallic.

Cosmic Black 2 remains unchanged.

Equipment: No equipment changes.

G 310 GS

Base MSRP: $5,695

Colors: Cosmic Black 3 replaces Polar White.

Style: Sport Polar White/Racing Red replaces Triple Black.

Rallye Kalamata Dark Gold Metallic replaces Style Rallye Kyanite Blue Metallic.

Equipment: No equipment changes.

F 750 GS

Base MSRP: $9,995

Colors: Style Sport Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red replaces San Marino Blue Metallic.

Style: Triple Black with Black Storm 2 remains unchanged.

Light White remains unchanged.

Equipment: RDC real-time gradient tire pressure monitoring added.

Comfort turn indicator can be switched off in the menu for the instrument cluster.

All US F 750 GS models automatically add Premium Package.

ZPP Premium Package – GPS Prep, Cruise Control, LED Headlight, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Ride Mode Pro, Heated Grips, Luggage Rack with Case Holders, TPM tire pressure monitor, MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control and Dynamic ESA(not available with low suspension).

Individual options – Low Suspension, Center Stand, M Endurance Chain, Comfort Seat, Extra Low Seat.

F 850 GS

Base MSRP: $12,595

Colors: GS Trophy Gravity Blue Metallic replaces Racing Blue Metallic.

Includes: Tour windshield, Enduro footrests and Navigation prep.

Style: Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic 2 remains unchanged.

Racing Red remains unchanged.

Equipment: RDC real-time gradient tire pressure monitoring added.

Comfort turn indicator can be switched off in the menu for the instrument cluster.

All US F 850 GS models automatically add Premium Package.

ZPP Premium Package – LED Headlight, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Ride Modes Pro, Heated Grips, Luggage Rack with Case Holders, Keyless Ride, TPM tire pressure monitor, MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Dynamic ESA(not available with low suspension).

Individual Options – Low Suspension, Center Stand, M Endurance Chain, Off-Road Tires, Cruise Control, Comfort Seat, Extra Low Seat, Touring Package(GPS Prep, Cruise Control).

F 850 GS Adventure

Base MSRP: $13,595

Colors: Style Rallye Kalamata Matte Metallic 2 replaces Mineral Grey Matte Metallic.

Style: Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic 2 remains unchanged.

Light White remains unchanged.

Equipment: RDC real-time gradient tire pressure monitoring added.

Comfort turn indicator can be switched off in the menu for the instrument cluster.

All US F 850 GS Adventure models automatically add Premium Package.

ZPP Premium Package – GPS Prep, Cruise Control, LE Aux. Lights, LED Headlight, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Ride Modes Pro, Heated Grips, Aluminum Side Case Holders, Keyless Ride, TPM tire pressure monitor, MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control and Dynamic ESA.

Individual Options – M Endurance Chain, Low Suspension, Off-Road Tires, Center Stand(not available with low suspension), Double Seat, Rallye Seat and Low Seat.

R nineT Scrambler

Base MSRP: $12,995

Colors: Manhattan Metallic Matte replaces Kalamata Metallic Matte.

Option 719 Underground / Light White replaces Blackstorm Metallic / Racing Red.

Option 719 Pollux Metallic / Light White replaces Cosmic Blue Metallic / Light White.

Granite Gray Metallic remains unchanged.

Equipment: No equipment changes.

All US R nineT Scrambler models automatically add Select Package.

ZSL Select Package – Ride Modes Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control, Adaptive Headlight, MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Dynamic Traction Control.

Individual Options – Spoked Wheels (only with Low Suspension), Design Option Gold Wheels (not with Low Suspension), Black Cross Spoked Wheels (not with Low Suspension), Low Suspension, Off Road Tires, High Brown Seat and Billet Packs.

R 1250 GS

Base MSRP: $17,995

Colors: Style GS Trophy Gravity Blue Metallic Matte replaces Edition 40 Years GS Blackstorm Metallic.

Includes cross-spoke wheels, Rally seat, Sport windshield, radiator protectors, frame protectors, Enduro footrests.

Style: Rallye Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red remains unchanged.

Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic/Black/Achat Gray remains unchanged.

Light White remains unchanged.

Equipment: RDC real-time gradient tire pressure monitoring added to Premium Package.

Comfort turn indicator can be switched off in the menu for the instrument cluster.

All US R 1250 GS models automatically add Premium Package.

ZPP Premium Package – Keyless Ride, Silencer, Chrome Header, Heated Grips, TPM tire pressure monitor, GPS Prep, Cruise Control, Hand Protection, case Holders, Dynamic ESA, Gear Shift Assists Pro, Ride Modes pro, MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Individual Options – Enduro Package, Passenger Kit (standard and low), Low Suspension, Heated Seat, M Lightweight Battery, Sports Suspension, LED Aux. Lights, Handlebar Risers, Off Road Tires, Aluminum Case Mounts, Black or Gold Cross Spoke Wheels, Low Rallye Bench Seat and Billet Packs.

R 1250 GS Adventure

Base MSRP: $20,345

Colors: Style GS Trophy Gravity Blue Metallic replaces Edition 40 Years GS Blackstorm Metallic.

Includes cross-spoke wheels, Rally seat, Sport windshield, radiator protectors, frame protectors, Enduro footrests.

Style: Rallye Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red remains unchanged.

Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic/Black/Achat Gray remains unchanged.

Ice Gray remains unchanged.

Equipment: RDC real-time gradient tire pressure monitoring added to Comfort Package.

Comfort turn indicator can be switched off in the menu for the instrument cluster.

All US R 1250 GS Adventure models automatically add Premium Package.

ZPP Premium Package – Keyless Ride, Silencer, Chrome Header, Heated Grips. TPM tire pressure monitor, GPS Prep, Cruise Control, case Mounts, Dynamic ESA, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Ride Modes Pro and MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Individual Options – Passenger Kits (standard and low), Heated Seat, LED Aux. Lights, Handlebar Risers, Off Road Tires, Black or Gold Cross Spoke Wheels, Rallye Bench Seat and Billet Packs.