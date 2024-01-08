BILY BOLT ON TOP AGAIN AT SUPERENDURO IN GERMANY

BILLY BOLT EXTENDS SUPERENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP LEAD

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt saw his win streak in the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship continue, with the Brit claiming the overall victory at round three in Riesa, Germany. Bolt took two race wins from three starts on his FE 350 to extend his championship lead to 16 points. It was not clear sailing for the defending world champion in Germany. Landing awkwardly short on the finish line jump during practice, Billy injured his left knee. Initially unsure if he could continue with the night’s racing, Bolt opted to try the evening’s SuperPole hot lap to see how he felt on track. Going on to claim second place, the tough-minded Brit opted to line up for the opening race

Moto one had Jonny Walker getting the holeshot, which was short-lived when Bolt blew by in a rock garden. It took Walker a couple of laps to slip past though and it looked like a done deal with Bolt riding on one and a half legs. But Walker’s Beta took a hit to the rear brake pedal with two laps to go, and Bolt sucked up the gap to take back the lead and remarkably win along with the fastest lap.

Moto two saw the reverse grid start and a Beta assault in the top three starters with Tim Apolle ahead of Walker with Will Hoare shadowing him. Billy Bolt plodded his way through the pack into second at the half way point. Walker had a big lead, but he got hung up on the big tire obstacle, letting Bolt take the moto win.

Moto three finally saw Walker snag a win, giving him second overall for the night. KTM’s Mani Lettenbichler finished third overall, though he was never in the hunt for the overall.

Billy Bolt: “What can I say, it’s been a tough night. After injuring my knee in practice I wasn’t 100 per cent sure if I could race, so to finish on the top step of the podium is beyond my expectations tonight. It was a tough track out there, but I tried to be as patient in my riding as I could. Winning the opening race was great and it gave me motivation to keep pushing through each moto. Claiming two out of three race wins for the overall victory has been great for the championship. The plan now is to get checked out and get ready to go again in Romania for round four.”

Results – 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 3, Germany

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 59pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 57pts

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 39pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 37pts

5. Will Hoare (Beta) 35pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:13.164

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:20.391

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 10 laps, 7:33.261

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:15.777

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:27.188

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 10 laps, 7:30.345

Prestige Race 3

1. Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:09.279

2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:20.705

3. Will Hoare (Beta) 10 laps, 7:35.862

Championship Standings (After Round 3)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 182pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 166pts

3. Will Hoare (Beta) 117pts

4. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 110pts

5. Dominik Olszowy (GASGAS) 85pts…