BILLY BOLT WINS THIRD CONSECUTIVE FIM WORLD SUPERENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP

After winning his third FIM World Superenduro Championship Billy Bolt commented :

“What can I say, it’s been an incredible season! This is my third world title in a row, but with each one they get that little bit sweeter. Coming into the night, I knew I had a comfortable points lead to play with, but I wanted to go out there and give my best. Topping SuperPole helped the nerves and I rode hard in race one knowing that if I won I would also win the title. That felt so good. Race two was incredible too. Overall it’s been great, but hard fought at every round too. Naturally a big thank you goes to everyone involved in helping to achieve this. It’s a big team effort for sure.”

Rising to the occasion, Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt delivered the goods at the fifth and final round of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship to become the 2023 champion. Best described as a clinical performance from the Brit, Billy took his FE 350 to a convincing overall victory and with it secured his third consecutive world crown indoors.

With the stadium lights dimmed for the night show, Bolt wasted no time in moving ever closer to clinching his third world crown. Laying down a blisteringly fast lap for the SuperPole, he added another three important points to his championship tally.

Lining up for the first of three races, Billy knew victory in race one could potentially see him become the 2023 FIM SuperEnduro World Champion. Grabbing the holeshot put him in prime position, and by executing a series of clean, early laps, he opened up a four-second lead. Overcoming a small tip-over in the rocks, Bolt still rode away to a six-second margin of victory and with it, his third consecutive SuperEnduro world crown on his FE 350.

With the pressure of the title lifted from his shoulders, Billy was at his absolute best for the remainder of the night in Gliwice. Despite a second-row start for race two, he rocketed out of the gate and lead the field of riders before the end of lap one. Never headed and not once putting a foot out of place, Billy delivered arguably his best ride of the entire season and took a 35-second margin of victory.

Signing off an incredible 2023 SuperEnduro campaign, Billy ended his season on a high with victory in race three to remain unbeaten in Poland. With everything going to script, like it had done in his previous two races, he took the chequered flag for the third time on the night to claim the overall win.

Over the course of his dominant indoor season, Billy took his FE 350 to 14 out of a possible 15 race wins, while winning all SuperPole hot laps. Topping the overall podium five times out of five, he proved himself to be a very worthy FIM SuperEnduro World Champion in 2023.



Billy and Husqvarna Factory Racing will now turn their attention to the opening round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship in Serbia on May 17-20.

Results: FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Round 5

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 8 laps, 6:57.883; 2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 8 laps, 7:03.129; 3. Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 8 laps, 7:22.58

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:39.980; 2. Cody Webb (Sherco) 9 laps, 8:15.719; 3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 8:21.82

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:36.511; 2. Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 9 laps, 7:42.209; 3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:45.101