BIKE STANDS VS. CENTER CASES: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

ROCK THE CRADLE

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I have been an off-and-on subscriber to Dirt Bike Magazine since 1982. I have a new Suzuki DR-Z125L. Since that bike has no full cradle, it uses the engine case as part of the cradle, much like the old Honda XR80 or the new Yamaha TT-R125. Is it okay to put it up on a motorcycle stand or crate to put less tension on the suspension and tires? I worry about the engine case on the bottom of the bike and if it will take the weight off the bike, because it is almost 200 pounds. What are your thoughts on this kind of design? Do you think it is as strong as a full cradle?

Jeff

via [email protected]

The single-cradle frame design on the DR-Z125L uses the engine as a stressed member. For this machine’s purpose, this works just fine and helps to keep manufacturing costs down, which results in a more palatable price tag. Sitting it on a stand is just fine, as the machine comes with a skid plate (for a flat surface) and is plenty beefy enough to handle the load.

