BETA’S FIRST 2021 MODEL: THE XTRAINER

Beta USA has released photos and prices of its first 2021 model. The Xtrainer trail bike is on the way to the U.S. and will arrive at dealers in July. Here is the official release:

Beta USA is proud to show off the first pictures and details of the 2021 Xtrainer. This model has become one of the USA’s top selling off road enduro models. Features that relate to the common rider including a 300 cc 2 stroke engine that offers a softer power delivery yet still enough on the top end when needed. A lower seat height of only 35.8″, and a dry weight at 218 lbs, puts the Xtrainer in a class of its own. New graphics for 2021 highlight the bike even further.

Other features include automatic oil injection so there is no need to pre-mix the fuel. An adjustable power valve which allows riders to choose the engine setting that is right for them. Nissin brake package straight from the larger RR model range along with super soft enduro tires insure that the fun factor is both exciting and safe.

The Beta Xtrainer is designed for all types of riders including those who are ready to step up from the traditional 4 stroke play bikes as well as more experienced riders looking for a lightweight extreme enduro play bike. Beta USA is has been very proud of the Xtrainer since its introduction into the market in 2015 as it has brought back many riders to the world of off road recreation.

The first production of this popular model is limited so riders are encouraged to reach out to their local Beta dealer to leave a deposit to insure delivery. More productions will continue on as well.

Availability:

July

Price:

$7799.00 plus $389.00 destination fee.

Not included are professional dealer set up, taxes, license or other required fees.