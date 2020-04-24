BETA INTRODUCES DIRECT DELIVERY SERVICE

You can now get a brand new stock or custom Beta motorcycle delivered directly to your house! Below are some of the details surrounding the Build Your Own Beta (B.Y.O.B.) and Beta’s US Direct Delivery program.

BYOB & DIRECT DELIVERY

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Beta USA is now offering Direct Delivery for BYOB’s! Beta is now offering two ways for purchasing new bikes. Contact your local dealer for more information on ordering a stock bike, and for custom BYOB purchases read below.

Beta recognizes that not all riders have the same needs. The BYOB program is designed for riders that want a bike built for them! We have created a custom build program that allows the Beta owner to build his or her new ride the way it should be . . . for them!

To start your build click on the Model’s link in the main menu or below on this page and select the model you wish to purchase. Once you have selected a model simply click on “Purchase Custom BYOB” and begin building the Beta of your dreams!

Once you have selected a model you will be required to select either the “Direct Delivery” or “Deliver to my Preferred Beta Dealer” option. After leaving a refundable deposit; your Beta dealer of choice will contact you for final payment with possible financing options, registration information, and pick up or delivery date. As an added bonus all direct delivered orders will include a set on Beta tie downs.

*If you select the “Direct Delivery” option your new Beta will be shipped direct to your house fully assembled and ready to ride!