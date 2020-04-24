BETA INTRODUCES DIRECT DELIVERY SERVICE

You can now get a brand new stock or custom Beta motorcycle delivered directly to your house! Below are some of the details surrounding the Build Your Own Beta (B.Y.O.B.) and Beta’s US Direct Delivery program.
BYOB & DIRECT DELIVERY
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Beta USA is now offering Direct Delivery for BYOB’s! Beta is now offering two ways for purchasing new bikes. Contact your local dealer for more information on ordering a stock bike, and for custom BYOB purchases read below.
Once you have selected a model you will be required to select either the “Direct Delivery” or “Deliver to my Preferred Beta Dealer” option. After leaving a refundable deposit; your Beta dealer of choice will contact you for final payment with possible financing options, registration information, and pick up or delivery date. As an added bonus all direct delivered orders will include a set on Beta tie downs.
*If you select the “Direct Delivery” option your new Beta will be shipped direct to your house fully assembled and ready to ride!
