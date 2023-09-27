BETA DUAL-SPORT BIKES FOR 2024

Another piece of Beta’s 2024 line-up has fallen into place with the release of its four dual-sport bikes. The 350, 390, 430 and 500 now have been redesignated the “RS” models and have received some refinements for 2024. The official press release is below.

Beta USA is proud to introduce the 2024 RS Dual Sport model range. Originally designed for the USA market only, these popular performance dual sport models share the same platform as the off-road RR models including frame, engine, suspension, brakes, and a host of many other parts. Street legal items are added to meet current EPA regulations without sacrificing the Beta trademark “Rideability”. Available in four engine sizes including 350, 390, 430, or 500. All with a different riding personality.

Formerly know as RR-S models, the name has been changed back to its original roots of RS as the standard off road RR models were re-introduced to the USA market in 2023. A few enhancements for the 2024 model include formed radiators to increase the turning capability lock to lock, a softer seat that has been reshaped for better comfort, improved front brake hose that insures the outer sheath stays in the proper position as well as an upgrade to the front fork that provides a smoother ride over any type of terrain. New graphics finish off the styling continuing the look that only a Beta can provide.

Also new for 2024 is a redesigned rear taillight and license plate holder. This new combination provides a higher output light for safety without sacrificing the overall look of the model.

All RS models include the Trail Tech Voyager GPS unit that provides riders with a full-featured GPS that allows the ability to upload and download riding routes. Other features include:

Total miles with trip meter

Speedometer with tachometer

Engine running temperature

Outside temperature

Battery volt meter

Other RS range features are electric starting, fuel-injected four-valve engines, durable O-ring drive chain, folding mirrors that can be moved downward while trail riding off road, and fully adjustable suspension. The RS front fork has an adjustable preload setting that is designed for riders who carry a large amount of fuel, the front fork preload can be reduced without the use of tools to allow for a softer ride as the fuel is being used and the overall weight decreases. Compression and rebound can also be adjusted as needed. The rear suspension features a linkage and a shock that can be adjusted for rebound and hi/low-speed compression.

The air filter can be serviced with no tools required. A push-button seat removal system along with a large left-hand side panel allows for an easy, quick change. This system has been on all full-size Beta models since 2010.

The slimness of the RS adds to the light-feeling of the range. Designed in Florence, Italy by engineers that all ride off road gives the rider confidence due to the agile and light-weight feeling, aka Rideability.

Pricing:

350 RS $11,499.00

390 RS $11,599.00

430 RS $11,699.00

500 RS $11,799.00

*plus a $489.00 destination fee.

Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.