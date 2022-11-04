The Beta 300RX is Italy’s answer to the greater KTM group’s aggressive moves in the two-stroke world. It’s a 300cc two-stroke motocross bike that just might make the sweetest sound to ever echo through the canyons around Glen Helen Raceway. Join Mark Tilley as he rings out the Beta in his first ride on the bike in this raw video. Then, you can click here for a video test of the Beta 300RX.
