BETA 2023 RACE EDITIONS

Beta has announced its 2023 Race Editions. These models include both two-stroke and four-stroke off-road bikes as well a the 300RX two-stroke motocrosser. The official info from Beta follows:

The main new feature for both the 2 and 4-stroke Race Edition and 300 RX models is the introduction of the Kayaba (KYB) rear shock, specially made by the Japanese suspension experts who collaborated with Beta Italy’s top engineers to create a suspension package second to none. This, combined with the usual added race components and graphics, creates a model range for most all rider abilities. Also highlighting the sleek shape are the new radiator shrouds introduced on the RR a few months ago, and a number of different components, such as the all-new designed handguards.

The racing pedigree of the Race Editions is evident in a number of ways including:

» Quick release front axle pull: Red anodized alloy lever for quick removal of the front axle during tire swaps. (Not included on the 300 RX)

» Reinforced handguards: The new handguards, designed and manufactured in-house by Beta, feature a two-component material mold, in red and blue, which not only gives the bike a racing look but also a larger size overall for improved protection.

» Metzeler tires: known for their off-road performance as well as a long-lasting compound, the tires are an added benefit for all riders. (Michelin Starcross on 300 RX)

» Billet aluminum foot pegs: extra wide with stainless steel gripper pins provide the rider with a strong, yet light platform.

» Rear sprocket with anodized aluminum core and steel teeth by ZF: the light weight of aluminum with the added wear from the steel outer ring. This sprocket is sold as an accessory on most models however comes standard with each Race Edition.

» Dedicated blue gripper seat: anti-slip cover and built-in pouch offering unparalleled grip, comfort, and looks.

» Anodized black shift lever and rear brake pedal: a nice added touch to the Race Editions.

» Billet gearbox oil filler cap, engine oil filler cap & oil filter cap anodized red aluminum.

» Chain tensioners in red billet aluminum.

» New Racing graphics with red and blue wheel decals. (Blue rims on the RX Model)

Billet Aluminum Foot Pegs & Rear Suspension Linkage

Metzeler Tires & ZF Anodized Aluminum Core/Steel Teeth Sprocket

Suspension

» 48 mm Kayaba AOS closed cartridge spring fork: on the suspension front, the 2023 retains the closed cartridge fork by KYB. This product has been continuously honed through collaboration between Beta and Kayaba, giving shape to a highly specialized component that maximizes the performance of Race Edition models. Anodized internal parts and the new treatments administered to the materials minimize sliding friction, while adjustable compression and rebound damping let each rider find the perfect customization of the settings. Beta engineers have recalibrated the setting so that the fork works optimally in synergy with the new rear shock.

» Kayaba C46 Shock: The main change as far as the suspension of the RR Race Editions and the 300 RX models is the first ever use of a KYB rear shock, specifically designed and manufactured for Beta’s 2 and 4-stroke RR Racing and RX models. The new shock’s hydraulic setting can be fully customized by adjusting the external compression (both high and low speed) and rebound settings. The joint research of Kayaba engineers and Beta Italy’s R&D department in Florence led to the development of a shock that is particularly effective in enhancing the Rideability of the bike under all conditions. KYB shocks are seen as a gold standard in the racing scene in terms of their ability to absorb big square-edged hits while at the same time, providing a supple ride over the smaller, lower speed bumps. on the RX Model)

Enhancing the overall performance of the 4-stroke models, Traction control is featured with every 4-Stroke Race Edition model. The Traction Control function can be engaged at any time from the button on the control panel just above the gas filler. As both the TC function and engine map selection function are controlled from this panel, it has two control buttons and two separate indicator LEDs for the two functions. This system alters the ignition to slow down the rear wheel speed in slippery situations.

Premix

To save weight, all 2 Stroke Race Edition and 300 RX models are set up to run premix however oil injection can be added as an accessory item to the Race Editions.

Engine – 200 & 300 Models

In the previous model year, Beta made some changes to the power unit to enhance the performance of the 200 and 300 Race Edition models, these changes have been retained for 2023. The 200 cc and 300 cc engines therefore differ from the basic models in the following respects:

» 300 Race: Compared to the RR models, the cylinder of the 300 cc engine now features a modified exhaust and transfer port geometry and a different cylinder head, combined with a differently calibrated power valve. The cylinder head, different from standard both in terms of modified flow geometry and combustion chamber geometry, ensures a higher compression ratio, resulting in a substantial increase in performance. To better manage the increased power output of the engine, the power valve has also been modified, changing the internal spring and adjustment system to ensure full-bodied and readily accessible power delivery throughout the rev range. Different ignition timing completes the package.

» 300 RX: The RX engine is unique to this model only, with a 72mm x 72mm bore and stroke, smaller crankshaft, combined with a larger 38mm Keihin carburetor for maximum performance required in Moto conditions.

» 200 Race: The 200 cc engine also retains a different cylinder head to the standard version, as well as a single, stiffer power valve, instead of the two used in the RR. All this contributes to increasing power at mid to high engine speeds.

Developed for the USA market, the 300 RX continues to send shockwaves through the motocross market. An engine package that Motocross Action magazine quoted as “The closest sound to a factory bike that you can buy”, the 300 offers open-class racers a bike that is very light weight yet comes with an electric start. A vet-class weapon or also an ideal hard-core off-road race bike, the RX is built for competition!

Pricing:

125 Race: $8,999.00

350 Race: $10,999.00

200 Race: $9,799.00

390 Race: $11,099.00

250 Race: $10,199.00

430 Race: $11,199.00

300 Race: $10,399.00

480 Race: $11,299.00

300 RX: $9,399.00

*plus a $439.00 destination fee. Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.

Availability: November